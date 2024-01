Background: Self-experiential work is a central component of psychotherapy training. However, research on this matter has not received a lot of attention. Objective: This study explores the conditions and effects of helpful self-experiential work. Method: We interviewed 14 psychotherapists in training using a semistructured interview guide and applied qualitative content analysis according to Mayring (2015). Results: Different characteristics were associated with helpful self-experiential work: characteristics of the instructor (e. g., implementation skills), organization, willingness of the trainees to learn, topics and methods applied, and a sustainable working atmosphere. Among the positive effects reported was the promotion of the trainees' interpersonal competencies. Furthermore, we found some side effects and negative impact (e. g.. exhaustion). Conclusions: We were able to extract conditions that can guide the execution of helpful self-experiential work and the effects of self-experiential work from the

Background: Self-experiential work is a central component of psychotherapy training. However, research on this matter has not received a lot of attention. Objective: This study explores the conditions and effects of helpful self-experiential work. Method: We interviewed 14 psychotherapists in training using a semistructured interview guide and applied qualitative content analysis according to Mayring (2015). Results: Different characteristics were associated with helpful self-experiential work: characteristics of the instructor (e. g., implementation skills), organization, willingness of the trainees to learn, topics and methods applied, and a sustainable working atmosphere. Among the positive effects reported was the promotion of the trainees' interpersonal competencies. Furthermore, we found some side effects and negative impact (e. g.. exhaustion). Conclusions: We were able to extract conditions that can guide the execution of helpful self-experiential work and the effects of self-experiential work from the perspective of the trainees.

