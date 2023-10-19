Nutrient composition of different hazelnut cultivars grown in Germany

- Hazelnuts are rarely cultivated in Germany, although they are a valuable source for macro- and micronutrients and can thus contribute to a healthy diet. Near the present, 15 varieties were cultivated in Thuringia, Germany, as a pilot study for further research. The aim of our study was to evaluate the micro- and macronutrient composition of representative, randomly mixed samples of the 15 different hazelnut cultivars. Protein, fat, and fiber contents were determined using established methods. Fatty acids, tocopherols, minerals, trace elements, and ultra-trace elements were analyzed using gas chromatography, high-performance liquid chromatography, and inductively coupled plasma triple quadrupole mass-spectrometry, respectively. We found that the different hazelnut varieties contained valuable amounts of fat, protein, dietary fiber, minerals, trace elements, and alpha-tocopherol, however, in different quantities. The variations in nutrient composition were independent of growth conditions, which were identical for all hazelnutHazelnuts are rarely cultivated in Germany, although they are a valuable source for macro- and micronutrients and can thus contribute to a healthy diet. Near the present, 15 varieties were cultivated in Thuringia, Germany, as a pilot study for further research. The aim of our study was to evaluate the micro- and macronutrient composition of representative, randomly mixed samples of the 15 different hazelnut cultivars. Protein, fat, and fiber contents were determined using established methods. Fatty acids, tocopherols, minerals, trace elements, and ultra-trace elements were analyzed using gas chromatography, high-performance liquid chromatography, and inductively coupled plasma triple quadrupole mass-spectrometry, respectively. We found that the different hazelnut varieties contained valuable amounts of fat, protein, dietary fiber, minerals, trace elements, and alpha-tocopherol, however, in different quantities. The variations in nutrient composition were independent of growth conditions, which were identical for all hazelnut varieties. Therefore, each hazelnut cultivar has its specific nutrient profile.…
|Anke Katharina MüllerORCiD, Ute Helms, Carsten Rohrer, Monika Möhler, Frank Hellwig, Michael GleiORCiD, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Stefan LorkowskiORCiD, Christine DawczynskiORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.3390/foods9111596
|2304-8158
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33153116
|Foods
|MDPI
|Basel
|Article
|English
|2020/11/03
|2020
|2023/10/19
|Corylus avellana L.; hazelnut cultivars; minerals; nutrient composition; tocopherols
|9
|11
|1596
|11
|Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education; & Research (BMBF) [01EA1411A, 01EA1708, 01EA1408B]; German Ministry of; Economics and Technology via AiF (German Federation of Industrial; Research Associations)Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy; (BMWi) [AiF 16642 BR]; FEI (Research Association of the German Food; Industry); European Social FundEuropean Social Fund (ESF) [2016 FGR; 0045]; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); [SCHW903/10-1]; TraceAge (DFG research unit on the interactions of; essential trace elements in healthy and diseased elderly)German Research; Foundation (DFG) [FOR 2558/1]; Free State of ThuringiaEuropean; Commission
