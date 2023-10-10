Reuse of a phosphorus recovery product (struvite/palygorskite) from nutrient wastewater for copper remediation in aqueous solution and soil

In this study, a phosphorus recovery product, struvite palygorskite (S-PAL), obtained from nutrient-rich wastewater by using MgO modified palygorskite was applied for copper remediation in aqueous solution and contaminated soil to achieve waste recycling. The effects of contact time, initial pH, initial Cu(II) concentration and reaction temperature on Cu(II) adsorption in aqueous solution were intensively testified. Pseudo-second-order model was able to properly describe Cu(II) adsorption kinetics by using palygorskite (PAL) and S-PAL, and S-PAL exhibited higher adsorption amount (106.27 mg/g) than PAL (8.46 mg/g) at pH of 4. Cu(II) adsorption on PAL and S-PAL could be well fitted by Freundlich isotherm and Langmuir isotherm, respectively. The calculated thermodynamic parameters indicated that Cu(II) adsorption onto PAL and S-PAL were spontaneous and endothermic. A 28-day soil incubation experiment was conducted to evaluate the effects of PAL and S-PAL with three different rates (1%, 5% and 10% w/w) on Cu immobilization in

In this study, a phosphorus recovery product, struvite palygorskite (S-PAL), obtained from nutrient-rich wastewater by using MgO modified palygorskite was applied for copper remediation in aqueous solution and contaminated soil to achieve waste recycling. The effects of contact time, initial pH, initial Cu(II) concentration and reaction temperature on Cu(II) adsorption in aqueous solution were intensively testified. Pseudo-second-order model was able to properly describe Cu(II) adsorption kinetics by using palygorskite (PAL) and S-PAL, and S-PAL exhibited higher adsorption amount (106.27 mg/g) than PAL (8.46 mg/g) at pH of 4. Cu(II) adsorption on PAL and S-PAL could be well fitted by Freundlich isotherm and Langmuir isotherm, respectively. The calculated thermodynamic parameters indicated that Cu(II) adsorption onto PAL and S-PAL were spontaneous and endothermic. A 28-day soil incubation experiment was conducted to evaluate the effects of PAL and S-PAL with three different rates (1%, 5% and 10% w/w) on Cu immobilization in contaminated soil. In the immobilization test, Cu extracted by 0.01 mol/L CaCl2 after seven days incubation significantly decreased with increasing rate of PAL and S-PAL. BCR sequential extraction results showed the significant decrease of acid soluble Cu and a concomitant increase of the residual fraction of Cu after S-PAL and PAL addition. XRD patterns of soil samples after treatment by PAL and S-PAL showed the formation of Cu0.6Mg1.3Si2O6 and Cu-3.04(PO4)(2)OH0.08 center dot 2H(2)O, which indicated that silanol groups and phosphate exhibited affinity for Cu in the soil.

…