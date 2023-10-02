Schließen

A full-featured FPGA-based pipelined architecture for SIFT extraction

  • Image feature detection is a key task in computer vision. Scale Invariant Feature Transform (SIFT) is a prevalent and well known algorithm for robust feature detection. However, it is computationally demanding and software implementations are not applicable for real-time performance. In this paper, a versatile and pipelined hardware implementation is proposed, that is capable of computing keypoints and rotation invariant descriptors on-chip. All computations are performed in single precision floating-point format which makes it possible to implement the original algorithm with little alteration. Various rotation resolutions and filter kernel sizes are supported for images of any resolution up to ultra-high definition. For full high definition images, 84 fps can be processed. Ultra high definition images can be processed at 21 fps.

Author details:Philipp KreowskyORCiD, Christian Benno StabernackORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/ACCESS.2021.3104387
ISSN:2169-3536
Title of parent work (English):IEEE access : practical research, open solutions / Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
Publisher:Inst. of Electr. and Electronics Engineers
Place of publishing:New York, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/12
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/10/02
Tag:(FPGA); Convolution; Feature extraction; Field programmable gate arrays; Histograms; Image resolution; Kernel; Scale-invariant feature transform (SIFT); Signal processing; algorithms; architecture; computer vision; field-programmable gate array; hardware architecture; image processing; parallel processing; real-time
Volume:9
Number of pages:10
First page:128564
Last Page:128573
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

