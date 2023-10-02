Modulation of mesenchymal stem cell migration using programmable polymer sheet actuators
- Recruitment of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to damaged tissue is a crucial step to modulate tissue regeneration. Here, the migration of human adipose-derived stem cells (hADSCs) responding to thermal and mechanical stimuli was investigated using programmable shape-memory polymer actuator (SMPA) sheets. Changing the temperature repetitively between 10 and 37 degrees C, the SMPA sheets are capable of reversibly changing between two different pre-defined shapes like an artificial muscle. Compared to non-actuating sheets, the cells cultured on the programmed actuating sheets presented a higher migration velocity (0.32 +/- 0.1 vs. 0.57 +/- 0.2 mu m/min). These results could motivate the next scientific steps, for example, to investigate the MSCs pre-loaded in organoids towards their migration potential.
|Author details:
|Zijun DengGND, Weiwei WangGND, Xun Xu, Nan Ma, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1557/adv.2020.235
|ISSN:
|2059-8521
|Title of parent work (English):
|MRS advances
|Publisher:
|Cambridge Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/12/26
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/10/02
|Volume:
|5
|Issue:
|46-47
|Article number:
|PII S2059852120002352
|Number of pages:
|10
|First page:
|2381
|Last Page:
|2390
|Funding institution:
|Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers (through program; -oriented finding, Helmholtz Cross Program Initiative "'technology and; Medicine -Adaptive Systems", Helmholtz Virtual Institute,; Multifunctional Biomaterials for Medicine) [VH-VI-423]; Federal Ministry; of Education and Research, Germany, through the Program Health Research; [13GW0098, 0315696A]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert