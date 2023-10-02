Schließen

Modulation of mesenchymal stem cell migration using programmable polymer sheet actuators

  • Recruitment of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to damaged tissue is a crucial step to modulate tissue regeneration. Here, the migration of human adipose-derived stem cells (hADSCs) responding to thermal and mechanical stimuli was investigated using programmable shape-memory polymer actuator (SMPA) sheets. Changing the temperature repetitively between 10 and 37 degrees C, the SMPA sheets are capable of reversibly changing between two different pre-defined shapes like an artificial muscle. Compared to non-actuating sheets, the cells cultured on the programmed actuating sheets presented a higher migration velocity (0.32 +/- 0.1 vs. 0.57 +/- 0.2 mu m/min). These results could motivate the next scientific steps, for example, to investigate the MSCs pre-loaded in organoids towards their migration potential.

Metadaten
Author details:Zijun DengGND, Weiwei WangGND, Xun Xu, Nan Ma, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/adv.2020.235
ISSN:2059-8521
Title of parent work (English):MRS advances
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/26
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/02
Volume:5
Issue:46-47
Article number:PII S2059852120002352
Number of pages:10
First page:2381
Last Page:2390
Funding institution:Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers (through program; -oriented finding, Helmholtz Cross Program Initiative "'technology and; Medicine -Adaptive Systems", Helmholtz Virtual Institute,; Multifunctional Biomaterials for Medicine) [VH-VI-423]; Federal Ministry; of Education and Research, Germany, through the Program Health Research; [13GW0098, 0315696A]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

