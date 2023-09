Genome structure analysis and patterns of transposable elements evolution in the slow-evolving Testudines clade

Transposable elements (TEs) are loci that can replicate and multiply within the genome of their host. Within the host, TEs through transposition are responsible for variation on genomic architecture and gene regulation across all vertebrates. Genome assemblies have increased in numbers in recent years. However, to explore in deep the variations within different genomes, such as SNPs (single nucleotide polymorphism), INDELs (Insertion-deletion), satellites and transposable elements, we need high-quality genomes. Studies of molecular markers in the past 10 years have limitations to correlate with biological differences because molecular markers rely on the accuracy of the genomic resources. This has generated that a substantial part of the studies of TE in recent years have been on high quality genomic resources such as Drosophila, zebrafinch and maize. As testudine have a slow mutation rate lower only to crocodilians, with more than 300 species, adapted to different environments all across the globe, the testudine clade can help us to

Transposable elements (TEs) are loci that can replicate and multiply within the genome of their host. Within the host, TEs through transposition are responsible for variation on genomic architecture and gene regulation across all vertebrates. Genome assemblies have increased in numbers in recent years. However, to explore in deep the variations within different genomes, such as SNPs (single nucleotide polymorphism), INDELs (Insertion-deletion), satellites and transposable elements, we need high-quality genomes. Studies of molecular markers in the past 10 years have limitations to correlate with biological differences because molecular markers rely on the accuracy of the genomic resources. This has generated that a substantial part of the studies of TE in recent years have been on high quality genomic resources such as Drosophila, zebrafinch and maize. As testudine have a slow mutation rate lower only to crocodilians, with more than 300 species, adapted to different environments all across the globe, the testudine clade can help us to study variation. Here we propose Testudines as a clade to study variation and the abundance of TE on different species that diverged a long time ago. We investigated the genomic diversity of sea turtles, identifying key genomic regions associated to gene family duplication, specific expansion of particular TE families for Dermochelyidae and that are important for phenotypic differentiation, the impact of environmental changes on their populations, and the dynamics of TEs within different lineages. In chapter 1, we identify that despite high levels of genome synteny within sea turtles, we identified that regions of reduced collinearity and microchromosomes showed higher concentrations of multicopy gene families, as well as genetic distances between species, indicating their potential importance as sources of variation underlying phenotypic differentiation. We found that differences in the ecological niches occupied by leatherback and green turtles have led to contrasting evolutionary paths for their olfactory receptor genes. We identified in leatherback turtles a long-term low population size. Nonetheless, we identify no correlation between the regions of reduced collinearity with abundance of TEs or an accumulation of a particular TE group. In chapter 2, we identified that sea turtle genomes contain a significant proportion of TEs, with differences in TE abundance between species, and the discovery of a recent expansion of Penelope-like elements (PLEs) in the highly conserved sea turtle genome provides new insights into the dynamics of TEs within Testudines. In chapter 3, we compared the proportion of TE across the Testudine clade, and we identified that the proportion of transposable elements within the clade is stable, regardless of the quality of the assemblies. However, we identified that the proportion of TEs orders has correlation with genome quality depending of their expanded abundancy. For retrotransposon, a highly abundant element for this clade, we identify no correlation. However, for DNA elements a rarer element on this clade, correlate with the quality of the assemblies. Here we confirm that high-quality genomes are fundamental for the study of transposable element evolution and the conservation within the clade. The detection and abundance of specific orders of TEs are influenced by the quality of the genomes. We identified that a reduction in the population size on D. coriacea had left signals of long-term low population sizes on their genomes. On the same note we identified an expansion of TE on D. coriacea, not present in any other member of the available genomes of Testudines, strongly suggesting that it is a response of deregulation of TE on their genomes as consequences of the low population sizes. Here we have identified important genomic regions and gene families for phenotypic differentiation and highlighted the impact of environmental changes on the populations of sea turtles. We stated that accurate classification and analysis of TE families are important and require high-quality genome assemblies. Using TE analysis we manage to identify differences in highly syntenic species. These findings have significant implications for conservation and provide a foundation for further research into genome evolution and gene function in turtles and other vertebrates. Overall, this study contributes to our understanding of evolutionary change and adaptation mechanisms.

