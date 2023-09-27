Majorities for minorities
- Does the process of making a constitution affect the expansiveness of rights protections in the constitution? In particular, is more participation in constitution-making processes better for minority rights protections? While the process of constitution making and its impact on various outcomes have received significant attention, little is known about the impact public participation or deliberation in this process has on the scope and content of minority rights. Using a wide variety of data to empirically assess the relationship between constitution-making processes and the protection of rights for minorities, we find a positive relationship between participatory drafting processes and the inclusion of minority protections in constitutions under some conditions. The article's findings have important implications for understanding political representation and lend support to core arguments about the role of the public in constitutional design.
|Author details:
|Anna FruhstorferORCiDGND, Alexander HudsonORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1177/1065912920984246
|ISSN:
|1065-9129
|ISSN:
|1938-274X
|Title of parent work (English):
|Political research quarterly : PRQ ; official journal of Western Political Science Association, Pacific Northwest Political Science Association, Southern California Political Science Association, Northern California Political Science Association
|Subtitle (English):
|Participatory constitution making and the protection of minority rights
|Publisher:
|Sage Publ.
|Place of publishing:
|Thousand Oaks
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/01/03
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/09/27
|Tag:
|constitution-making; direct democracy; human rights; minority rights; public participation
|Volume:
|75
|Issue:
|1
|Article number:
|1065912920984246
|Number of pages:
|15
|First page:
|103
|Last Page:
|117
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International