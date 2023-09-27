Schließen

Majorities for minorities

  • Does the process of making a constitution affect the expansiveness of rights protections in the constitution? In particular, is more participation in constitution-making processes better for minority rights protections? While the process of constitution making and its impact on various outcomes have received significant attention, little is known about the impact public participation or deliberation in this process has on the scope and content of minority rights. Using a wide variety of data to empirically assess the relationship between constitution-making processes and the protection of rights for minorities, we find a positive relationship between participatory drafting processes and the inclusion of minority protections in constitutions under some conditions. The article's findings have important implications for understanding political representation and lend support to core arguments about the role of the public in constitutional design.

Author details:Anna FruhstorferORCiDGND, Alexander HudsonORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/1065912920984246
Title of parent work (English):Political research quarterly : PRQ ; official journal of Western Political Science Association, Pacific Northwest Political Science Association, Southern California Political Science Association, Northern California Political Science Association
Subtitle (English):Participatory constitution making and the protection of minority rights
Publication year:2022
Tag:constitution-making; direct democracy; human rights; minority rights; public participation
