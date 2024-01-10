Schließen

Bacterial mimetic systems for studying bacterial inactivation and infection

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mareike Sophia StephanORCiDGND, Stefanie BarbirzORCiDGND, Tom Robinson, Naresh YandrapalliORCiD, Rumiana DimovaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bpj.2020.11.1087
ISSN:0006-3495
ISSN:1542-0086
Title of parent work (English):Biophysical journal : BJ / ed. by the Biophysical Society
Subtitle (English):Meeting abstract: 65th Annual Meeting of the Biophysical Society (BPS), Feb. 22-26, 2021
Publisher:Cell Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/12
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/10
Volume:120
Issue:3
Article number:717-Pos
Number of pages:1
First page:148A
Last Page:148A
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.