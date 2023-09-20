Schließen

Urban food systems: how regionalization can contribute to climate change mitigation

  • Cities will play a key role in the grand challenge of nourishing a growing global population, because, due to their population density, they set the demand. To ensure that food systems are sustainable, as well as nourishing, one solution often suggested is to shorten their supply chains toward a regional rather than a global basis. While such regional systems may have a range of costs and benefits, we investigate the mitigation potential of regionalized urban food systems by examining the greenhouse gas emissions associated with food transport. Using data on food consumption for 7108 urban administrative units (UAUs), we simulate total transport emissions for both regionalized and globalized supply chains. In regionalized systems, the UAUs' demands are fulfilled by peripheral food production, whereas to simulate global supply chains, food demand is met from an international pool (where the origin can be any location globally). We estimate that regionalized systems could reduce current emissions from food transport. However, becauseCities will play a key role in the grand challenge of nourishing a growing global population, because, due to their population density, they set the demand. To ensure that food systems are sustainable, as well as nourishing, one solution often suggested is to shorten their supply chains toward a regional rather than a global basis. While such regional systems may have a range of costs and benefits, we investigate the mitigation potential of regionalized urban food systems by examining the greenhouse gas emissions associated with food transport. Using data on food consumption for 7108 urban administrative units (UAUs), we simulate total transport emissions for both regionalized and globalized supply chains. In regionalized systems, the UAUs' demands are fulfilled by peripheral food production, whereas to simulate global supply chains, food demand is met from an international pool (where the origin can be any location globally). We estimate that regionalized systems could reduce current emissions from food transport. However, because longer supply chains benefit from maximizing comparative advantage, this emission reduction would require closing yield gaps, reducing food waste, shifting toward diversified farming, and consuming seasonal produce. Regionalization of food systems will be an essential component to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees C in the future.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Prajal PradhanORCiDGND, Steffen KriewaldORCiDGND, Luís Fílípe Carvalho da CostaORCiDGND, Diego RybskiORCiDGND, Tim G. Benton, Günther Fischer, Jürgen P. KroppORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.0c02739
ISSN:0013-936X
ISSN:1520-5851
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32701271
Title of parent work (English):Environmental science & technology
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/23
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/09/20
Volume:54
Issue:17
Number of pages:10
First page:10551
Last Page:10560
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry; of Education & Research (BMBF) [01DP17035]; German Federal Ministry for; the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building, and Nuclear Safety for; the Sustainable Amazonian Landscapes project [42206-6157]; IIASA's; German National Member Organization
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

