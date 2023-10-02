Die „eine deutsche Nation“ und die „vielen kleinen Völker“
- Der vorliegende Beitrag interpretiert Herders Alte Volkslieder (1773-1775) als paradigmatische Konstellation des Nationaldiskurses im 18. Jahrhundert. Blickleitend ist dabei die These einer Gleichursprünglichkeit von nationalpoetischem Begründungs- und kulturanthropologischem Forschungsdiskurs in Herders Volksliedprojekt. So entwickelt das Erste Buch der Alten Volkslieder zunächst das Projekt, durch die Sammlung und Edition muttersprachlicher Liedquellen zur Formierung und Kultivierung der deutschen Nationalkultur beizutragen. Die folgende Untersuchung arbeitet die diskursiven Voraussetzungen und Ziele dieser Konstruktion des Volkslieds als Paradigma ,nationaler‘ Poesie heraus. Deutlich wird dabei erstens, wie Herder sein Projekt in kritisch-polemischer Abgrenzung von philologisch-gelehrten Ansätzen zur Erschließung von Quellen alter deutscher Poesie profiliert. Es zeigt sich, dass Herder mit seinem Projekt einer Nationsbildung im Medium des Volkslieds einen starken Innovationsanspruch äußert: In der deutschen Liedkultur, derenDer vorliegende Beitrag interpretiert Herders Alte Volkslieder (1773-1775) als paradigmatische Konstellation des Nationaldiskurses im 18. Jahrhundert. Blickleitend ist dabei die These einer Gleichursprünglichkeit von nationalpoetischem Begründungs- und kulturanthropologischem Forschungsdiskurs in Herders Volksliedprojekt. So entwickelt das Erste Buch der Alten Volkslieder zunächst das Projekt, durch die Sammlung und Edition muttersprachlicher Liedquellen zur Formierung und Kultivierung der deutschen Nationalkultur beizutragen. Die folgende Untersuchung arbeitet die diskursiven Voraussetzungen und Ziele dieser Konstruktion des Volkslieds als Paradigma ,nationaler‘ Poesie heraus. Deutlich wird dabei erstens, wie Herder sein Projekt in kritisch-polemischer Abgrenzung von philologisch-gelehrten Ansätzen zur Erschließung von Quellen alter deutscher Poesie profiliert. Es zeigt sich, dass Herder mit seinem Projekt einer Nationsbildung im Medium des Volkslieds einen starken Innovationsanspruch äußert: In der deutschen Liedkultur, deren Idealbild Herder entwirft, soll die Differenz von Volk und gelehrtem Stand aufgehoben sein (sozialkritische Dimension); analog dazu soll das Verhältnis von unterem und oberem Erkenntnisvermögen neu konstelliert werden (wirkungsästhetische Perspektive). ,Nationallieder‘ erscheinen mithin als revolutionäre Verheißungsformel, um Restriktionen der ständischen Gesellschaft und Konventionen ihres Geschmacks infrage zu stellen.…
- This article focuses on Herder’s unpublished anthology of Ancient Folk Songs (1773-1775). A close reading of the prefaces reveals the dialectic of the ,national‘ and its critique that is inherent to the anthology. In the preface to the first book, the collection of folk songs is primarily motivated by the idea of building a German national poetry. This project of nation-building with the means of folk poetry can be considered innovative because it aims to bridge the gap between popular and scholarly culture and to activate the audience in all its cognitive and affective potentials. Moreover, the vision of national poetry is intertwined with a comparative perspective on European folkloristics, as the British culture appears as role model for the creative adaption and tradition of popular ballads and songs. Finally, in the preface to the fourth book of the anthology, the songs of ,wild‘ foreign peoples are not only discovered as a vital resource for the reinvention of national poetry, but, according to Herder’s vision, they alsoThis article focuses on Herder’s unpublished anthology of Ancient Folk Songs (1773-1775). A close reading of the prefaces reveals the dialectic of the ,national‘ and its critique that is inherent to the anthology. In the preface to the first book, the collection of folk songs is primarily motivated by the idea of building a German national poetry. This project of nation-building with the means of folk poetry can be considered innovative because it aims to bridge the gap between popular and scholarly culture and to activate the audience in all its cognitive and affective potentials. Moreover, the vision of national poetry is intertwined with a comparative perspective on European folkloristics, as the British culture appears as role model for the creative adaption and tradition of popular ballads and songs. Finally, in the preface to the fourth book of the anthology, the songs of ,wild‘ foreign peoples are not only discovered as a vital resource for the reinvention of national poetry, but, according to Herder’s vision, they also constitute an archive of human affects and expressions that transcends national and cultural boundaries.…
- L’article se concentre sur l’anthologie non publiée des Chants populaires anciens de Herder (1773-1775). Une lecture attentive des préfaces révèle la dialectique du « national » et sa critique. Dans la préface du premier livre, le recueil de chants populaires est avant tout motivé par l’idée de constituer une poésie nationale allemande. Ce projet de construction d’une nation à partir de la poésie populaire peut être considéré comme innovant car il vise à combler le fossé entre culture populaire et érudite et à activer tout le potentiel cognitif et affectif du public. De plus, la vision de la poésie nationale est étroitement liée à une perspective comparative de dimension européenne car la culture britannique apparaît comme un modèle pour l’adaptation créative et la transmission de ballades et de chansons populaires. Dans la préface du quatrième livre de l’anthologie, les chants des peuples étrangers « sauvages » sont non seulement présentés, en dernier lieu, comme une ressource vitale pour la réinvention de la poésie nationale, mais,L’article se concentre sur l’anthologie non publiée des Chants populaires anciens de Herder (1773-1775). Une lecture attentive des préfaces révèle la dialectique du « national » et sa critique. Dans la préface du premier livre, le recueil de chants populaires est avant tout motivé par l’idée de constituer une poésie nationale allemande. Ce projet de construction d’une nation à partir de la poésie populaire peut être considéré comme innovant car il vise à combler le fossé entre culture populaire et érudite et à activer tout le potentiel cognitif et affectif du public. De plus, la vision de la poésie nationale est étroitement liée à une perspective comparative de dimension européenne car la culture britannique apparaît comme un modèle pour l’adaptation créative et la transmission de ballades et de chansons populaires. Dans la préface du quatrième livre de l’anthologie, les chants des peuples étrangers « sauvages » sont non seulement présentés, en dernier lieu, comme une ressource vitale pour la réinvention de la poésie nationale, mais, selon la vision idéale de Herder, ils constituent aussi une archive des affects et des expressions de l’humanité qui transcendent les frontières nationales et culturelles.…
