This article focuses on Herder’s unpublished anthology of Ancient Folk Songs (1773-1775). A close reading of the prefaces reveals the dialectic of the ,national‘ and its critique that is inherent to the anthology. In the preface to the first book, the collection of folk songs is primarily motivated by the idea of building a German national poetry. This project of nation-building with the means of folk poetry can be considered innovative because it aims to bridge the gap between popular and scholarly culture and to activate the audience in all its cognitive and affective potentials. Moreover, the vision of national poetry is intertwined with a comparative perspective on European folkloristics, as the British culture appears as role model for the creative adaption and tradition of popular ballads and songs. Finally, in the preface to the fourth book of the anthology, the songs of ,wild‘ foreign peoples are not only discovered as a vital resource for the reinvention of national poetry, but, according to Herder’s vision, they also constitute an archive of human affects and expressions that transcends national and cultural boundaries.

