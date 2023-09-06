Schließen

The future of business negotiations

  • Megatrends, affecting multiple aspects of future society, economy, and technology, drive today's business world. They are expected to impact all areas in companies and will, therefore, most likely occur in business negotiations. Although several studies address future developments of different business divisions, the megatrends' impact on negotiations has, thus far, not been analyzed. We designed a model including the three megatrends, i.e., globalization and economic shift, digitalization and new technologies, and demographic and social change, which have main effects on specific negotiation aspects. Our study combined an online survey and expert interviews with negotiation practitioners to provide a first broad view of how megatrends affect future business negotiations. The results confirm our model and reveal a close connection of megatrends and single negotiation aspects. Among others, we examine an orientation toward global partners, an increased interconnection through various electronic systems, as well as two oppositeMegatrends, affecting multiple aspects of future society, economy, and technology, drive today's business world. They are expected to impact all areas in companies and will, therefore, most likely occur in business negotiations. Although several studies address future developments of different business divisions, the megatrends' impact on negotiations has, thus far, not been analyzed. We designed a model including the three megatrends, i.e., globalization and economic shift, digitalization and new technologies, and demographic and social change, which have main effects on specific negotiation aspects. Our study combined an online survey and expert interviews with negotiation practitioners to provide a first broad view of how megatrends affect future business negotiations. The results confirm our model and reveal a close connection of megatrends and single negotiation aspects. Among others, we examine an orientation toward global partners, an increased interconnection through various electronic systems, as well as two opposite relationship directions - long-term and integrative through strategic cooperation vs. short-term and distributive through competition and new technologies.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Patricia OehlschlägerORCiDGND, Sandra Haggenmüller, Uta HerbstORCiDGND, Markus VoethGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34891/2022.0496
ISSN:1750-4708
ISSN:1750-4716
Title of parent work (English):Negotiation and Conflict Management Research
Subtitle (English):how megatrends influence negotiation behavior
Publisher:Carnegie Mellon University Library
Place of publishing:[Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/09/06
Tag:business negotiation; digitalization in negotiations; negotiation trends; survey
Volume:16
Issue:1
Number of pages:25
First page:23
Last Page:47
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 65 Management, Öffentlichkeitsarbeit / 650 Management und unterstützende Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert

