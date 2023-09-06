Schließen

  Purpose: This study aims to provide probable future developments in the form of holistic scenarios for business negotiations. In recent years, negotiation research did not put a lot of emphasis on external changes. Consequently, current challenges and trends are scarcely integrated, making it difficult to support negotiation practice perspectively. Design/methodology/approach: This paper applies the structured, multi-method approach of scenario analysis. To examine the future space of negotiations, this combines qualitative and quantitative measures to base our analysis on negotiation experts' assessments, estimations and visions of the negotiation future. Findings: The results comprise an overview of five negotiation scenarios in the year 2030 and of their individual drivers. The five revealed scenarios are: digital intelligence, business as usual, powerful network – the route to collaboration, powerful network – the route to predominance and system crash. Originality/value: The scenario analysis is a suitable approach that enables to relate various factors of the negotiation environment to negotiations themselves and allows an examination of future changes in buyer–seller negotiations and the creation of possible future scenarios. The identified scenarios provide an orientation for business decisions in the field of negotiation.

Metadaten
Author details:Sandra Haggenmüller, Patricia OehlschlägerORCiDGND, Uta HerbstORCiDGND, Markus VoethGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1108/JBIM-11-2021-0511
ISSN:0885-8624
ISSN:2052-1189
Title of parent work (English):The journal of business & industrial marketing
Subtitle (English):scenario analysis on buyer–seller negotiations
Publisher:Emerald Publishing Limited
Place of publishing:Bingley
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/10
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/09/06
Tag:Business negotiation; Buyer–seller negotiations; COVID-19; Future scenarios; Negotiating; Scenario analysis
Volume:38
Issue:5
Number of pages:28
First page:1215
Last Page:1242
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

