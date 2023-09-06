Turn the beat around: Commentary on "Slow and fast beat sequences are represented differently through space" (De Tommaso & Prpic, 2020, in Attention, Perception, & Psychophysics)

Danielle Wood, Samuel Shaki, Martin H. Fischer There has been increasing interest in the spatial mapping of various perceptual and cognitive magnitudes, such as expanding the spatial-numerical association of response codes (SNARC) effect into domains outside of numerical cognition. Recently, De Tommaso and Prpic (Attention, Perception, & Psychophysics, 82, 2765-2773, 2020) reported in this journal that only fast tempos over 104 beats per minute have spatial associations, with more right-sided associations and faster responses for faster tempos. After discussing the role of perceived loudness and possible response strategies, we propose and recommend methodological improvements for further research.