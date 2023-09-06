There is an urgent need for screening of patients with a communicable viral disease to cut infection chains. Recently, we demonstrated that ion mobility spectrometry coupled with a multicapillary column (MCC-IMS) is able to identify influenza-A infections in patients' breath. With a decreasing influenza epidemic and upcoming SARS-CoV-2 infections we proceeded further and analyzed patients with suspected SARS-CoV-2 infections. In this study, the nasal breath of 75 patients (34 male, 41 female, aged 64.4 +/- 15.4 years) was investigated by MCC-IMS for viral infections. Fourteen were positively diagnosed with influenza-A infection and sixteen with SARS-CoV-2 by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) of nasopharyngeal swabs. In one patient RT-PCR was highly suspicious of SARS-CoV-2 but initially inconclusive. The remaining 44 patients served as controls. Breath fingerprints for specific infections were assessed by a combination of cluster analysis and multivariate statistics. There were no significant differences in

There is an urgent need for screening of patients with a communicable viral disease to cut infection chains. Recently, we demonstrated that ion mobility spectrometry coupled with a multicapillary column (MCC-IMS) is able to identify influenza-A infections in patients' breath. With a decreasing influenza epidemic and upcoming SARS-CoV-2 infections we proceeded further and analyzed patients with suspected SARS-CoV-2 infections. In this study, the nasal breath of 75 patients (34 male, 41 female, aged 64.4 +/- 15.4 years) was investigated by MCC-IMS for viral infections. Fourteen were positively diagnosed with influenza-A infection and sixteen with SARS-CoV-2 by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) of nasopharyngeal swabs. In one patient RT-PCR was highly suspicious of SARS-CoV-2 but initially inconclusive. The remaining 44 patients served as controls. Breath fingerprints for specific infections were assessed by a combination of cluster analysis and multivariate statistics. There were no significant differences in gender or age according to the groups. In the cross validation of the discriminant analysis 72 of the 74 clearly defined patients could be correctly classified to the respective group. Even the inconclusive patient could be mapped to the SARS-CoV-2 group by applying the discrimination functions. Conclusion: SARS-CoV-2 infection and influenza-A infection can be detected with the help of MCC-IMS in breath in this pilot study. As this method provides a fast non-invasive diagnosis it should be further developed in a larger cohort for screening of communicable viral diseases. A validation study is ongoing during the second wave of COVID-19. Trial registration: ClinicalTrial.gov, NCT04282135 Registered 20 February 2020-Retrospectively registered,

