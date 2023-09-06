Schließen

Angular momentum transport by magnetoconvection and the magnetic modulation of the solar differential rotation

  • In order to explain the variance of the solar rotation law during the activity minima and maxima, the angular momentum transport by rotating magnetoconvection is simulated in a convective box penetrated by an inclined azimuthal magnetic field. Turbulence-induced kinetic and magnetic stresses and the Lorentz force of the large-scale magnetic background field are the basic transporters of angular momentum. Without rotation, the sign of the magnetic stresses naturally depends on the signs of the field components as positive (negative) B theta B phi transport the angular momentum poleward (equatorward). For fast enough rotation, however, the turbulence-originated Reynolds stresses start to dominate the transport of the angular momentum flux. The simulations show that positive ratios of the two meridional magnetic field components to the azimuthal field reduce the inward radial as well as the equatorward latitudinal transport, which result from hydrodynamic calculations. Only for B theta B phi>0 (generated by solar-type rotation laws withIn order to explain the variance of the solar rotation law during the activity minima and maxima, the angular momentum transport by rotating magnetoconvection is simulated in a convective box penetrated by an inclined azimuthal magnetic field. Turbulence-induced kinetic and magnetic stresses and the Lorentz force of the large-scale magnetic background field are the basic transporters of angular momentum. Without rotation, the sign of the magnetic stresses naturally depends on the signs of the field components as positive (negative) B theta B phi transport the angular momentum poleward (equatorward). For fast enough rotation, however, the turbulence-originated Reynolds stresses start to dominate the transport of the angular momentum flux. The simulations show that positive ratios of the two meridional magnetic field components to the azimuthal field reduce the inward radial as well as the equatorward latitudinal transport, which result from hydrodynamic calculations. Only for B theta B phi>0 (generated by solar-type rotation laws with an accelerated equator) does the magnetic-influenced rotation at the solar surface prove to be flatter than the nonmagnetic profile together with the observed slight spin-down of the equator. The latter phenomenon does not appear for antisolar rotation with polar vortex as well as for rotation laws with prevailing radial shear.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Günther RüdigerGND, Manfred KükerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/202039912
ISSN:1432-0746
Title of parent work (English):Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal / European Southern Observatory (ESO)
Publisher:EDP Sciences
Place of publishing:Les Ulis
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/03
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/09/06
Tag:Sun; convection; magnetic fields; rotation
Volume:649
Article number:A173
Number of pages:10
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

