Levy walk with parameter dependent velocity

  • To analyze stochastic processes, one often uses integral transform (Fourier and Laplace) methods. However, for the time-space coupled cases, e.g. the Levy walk, sometimes the integral transform method may fail. Here we provide a Hermite polynomial expansion approach, being complementary to the integral transform method, to the Levy walk. Two approaches are compared for some already known results. We also consider the generalized Levy walk with parameter dependent velocity. Namely, we consider the Levy walk with velocity which depends on the walking length or on the duration of each step. Some interesting features of the generalized Levy walk are observed, including the special shapes of the probability density function, the first passage time distributions, and various diffusive behaviors of the mean squared displacement.

Author details:Pengbo Xu, Weihua DengORCiDGND, Trifce SandevORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1751-8121/ab7420
ISSN:1751-8113
Title of parent work (English):Journal of physics : A, Mathematical and theoretical
Subtitle (English):hermite polynomial approach and numerical simulation
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/27
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/09/06
Tag:Hermite polynomial expansion; Levy walk; anomalous diffusion; dependent velocity; parameter
Volume:53
Issue:11
Article number:115002
Number of pages:26
Funding institution:National Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science; Foundation of China (NSFC) [11671182]; Fundamental Research Funds for; the Central UniversitiesFundamental Research Funds for the Central; Universities [lzujbky-2018-ot03]; Alexander von Humboldt; FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

