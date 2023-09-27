Schließen

Borel-Écalle resummation of a two-point function

  • We provide an overview of the tools and techniques of resurgence theory used in the Borel-ecalle resummation method, which we then apply to the massless Wess-Zumino model. Starting from already known results on the anomalous dimension of the Wess-Zumino model, we solve its renormalisation group equation for the two-point function in a space of formal series. We show that this solution is 1-Gevrey and that its Borel transform is resurgent. The Schwinger-Dyson equation of the model is then used to prove an asymptotic exponential bound for the Borel transformed two-point function on a star-shaped domain of a suitable ramified complex plane. This proves that the two-point function of the Wess-Zumino model is Borel-ecalle summable.

Metadaten
Author details:Pierre J. ClavierGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00023-021-01057-w
ISSN:1424-0637
ISSN:1424-0661
Title of parent work (English):Annales Henri Poincaré : a journal of theoretical and mathematical physics / ed. jointly by the Institut Henri Poincaré and by the Swiss Physical Society
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/26
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/09/27
Volume:22
Issue:6
Number of pages:34
First page:2103
Last Page:2136
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

