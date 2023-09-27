Borel-Écalle resummation of a two-point function
- We provide an overview of the tools and techniques of resurgence theory used in the Borel-ecalle resummation method, which we then apply to the massless Wess-Zumino model. Starting from already known results on the anomalous dimension of the Wess-Zumino model, we solve its renormalisation group equation for the two-point function in a space of formal series. We show that this solution is 1-Gevrey and that its Borel transform is resurgent. The Schwinger-Dyson equation of the model is then used to prove an asymptotic exponential bound for the Borel transformed two-point function on a star-shaped domain of a suitable ramified complex plane. This proves that the two-point function of the Wess-Zumino model is Borel-ecalle summable.
