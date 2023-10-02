Plume-induced subduction initiation
Initiation of subduction following the impingement of a hot buoyant mantle plume is one of the few scenarios that allow breaking the lithosphere and recycling a stagnant lid without requiring any preexisting weak zones. Here, we investigate factors controlling the number and shape of retreating subducting slabs formed by plume-lithosphere interaction. Using 3-D thermomechanical models we show that the deformation regime, which defines formation of single-slab or multi-slab subduction, depends on several parameters such as age of oceanic lithosphere, thickness of the crust and large-scale lithospheric extension rate. Our model results indicate that on present-day Earth multi-slab plume-induced subduction is initiated only if the oceanic lithosphere is relatively young (<30-40 Myr, but >10 Myr), and the crust has a typical thickness of 8 km. In turn, development of single-slab subduction is facilitated by older lithosphere and pre-imposed extensional stresses. In early Earth, plume-lithosphere interaction could have led to formation of either episodic short-lived circular subduction when the oceanic lithosphere was young or to multi-slab subduction when the lithosphere was old.
|Marzieh BaesORCiD, Stephan SobolevORCiDGND, Taras V. GeryaORCiDGND, Sascha BruneORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1029/2019GC008663
|1525-2027
|Geochemistry, geophysics, geosystems
|single-slab or multi-slab subduction?
|American Geophysical Union
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2020/01/30
|2020
|2023/10/02
|multi-slab; numerical model; plume; singleslab; subduction zone
|21
|2
|e2019GC008663
|19
|German Science Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [BR; 5815/1-1]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International