[Nb6Cl12(CH3OH)4(OCH3)2] ⋅ DABCO ⋅ 1.66 CH2Cl2
- An easy-to-do synthesis for the hexanuclear niobium cluster compound [Nb6Cl12(CH3OH)(4)(OCH3)(2)] . DABCO . 1.66 CH2Cl2 has been developed. An one-pot reaction between the cluster precursor [Nb6Cl14(H2O)(4)] . 4H(2)O and methanol with the addition of DABCO leads to the crystallization of the title compound in high yield within a few minutes. The single-crystal X-ray structure of this cluster compound has been determined. Very strong, nearly symmetric intercluster hydrogen bonds Nb-6-MeO...H...OMe-Nb-6 are present between the cluster units. A bridging co-crystalline DABCO molecule is also involved in a three-dimensional hydrogen-bonding network.
