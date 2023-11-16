Schließen

[Nb6Cl12(CH3OH)4(OCH3)2] ⋅ DABCO ⋅ 1.66 CH2Cl2

  • An easy-to-do synthesis for the hexanuclear niobium cluster compound [Nb6Cl12(CH3OH)(4)(OCH3)(2)] . DABCO . 1.66 CH2Cl2 has been developed. An one-pot reaction between the cluster precursor [Nb6Cl14(H2O)(4)] . 4H(2)O and methanol with the addition of DABCO leads to the crystallization of the title compound in high yield within a few minutes. The single-crystal X-ray structure of this cluster compound has been determined. Very strong, nearly symmetric intercluster hydrogen bonds Nb-6-MeO...H...OMe-Nb-6 are present between the cluster units. A bridging co-crystalline DABCO molecule is also involved in a three-dimensional hydrogen-bonding network.

Metadaten
Author details:Eric SperlichORCiDGND, Martin KöckerlingORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/zaac.202100138
ISSN:0044-2313
ISSN:1521-3749
Title of parent work (English):Zeitschrift für anorganische und allgemeine Chemie : ZAAC = Journal of inorganic and general chemistry
Subtitle (English):cluster units wrapped in a network of hydrogen bonds
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/31
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/16
Tag:Cluster; Hydrogen Bonds; Niobium; Structure Determination; Synthesis
Volume:647
Issue:18
Number of pages:5
First page:1759
Last Page:1763
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP 1708, KO 1616/8]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

