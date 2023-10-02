Experience of social density during early life is associated with attraction to conspecific odour in the common vole (Microtus arvalis)

Social organisation in species with fluctuating population sizes can change with density. Therefore, information on (future) density obtained during early life stages may be associated with social behaviour. Olfactory cues may carry important social information. We investigated whether early life experience of different experimental densities was subsequently associated with differences in attraction to adult conspecific odours. We used common voles (Microtus arvalis), a rodent species undergoing extreme density fluctuations. We found that individuals originating from high experimental density populations kept in large outdoor enclosures invested more time in inspecting conspecific olfactory cues than individuals from low-density populations. Generally, voles from both treatments spent more time with the olfactory cues than expected by chance and did not differ in their latency to approach the odour samples. Our findings indicate either that early experience affects odour sensitivity or that animals evaluate the social information

Social organisation in species with fluctuating population sizes can change with density. Therefore, information on (future) density obtained during early life stages may be associated with social behaviour. Olfactory cues may carry important social information. We investigated whether early life experience of different experimental densities was subsequently associated with differences in attraction to adult conspecific odours. We used common voles (Microtus arvalis), a rodent species undergoing extreme density fluctuations. We found that individuals originating from high experimental density populations kept in large outdoor enclosures invested more time in inspecting conspecific olfactory cues than individuals from low-density populations. Generally, voles from both treatments spent more time with the olfactory cues than expected by chance and did not differ in their latency to approach the odour samples. Our findings indicate either that early experience affects odour sensitivity or that animals evaluate the social information contained in conspecific odours differently, depending on their early life experience of conspecific density.

