Experience of social density during early life is associated with attraction to conspecific odour in the common vole (Microtus arvalis)

  • Social organisation in species with fluctuating population sizes can change with density. Therefore, information on (future) density obtained during early life stages may be associated with social behaviour. Olfactory cues may carry important social information. We investigated whether early life experience of different experimental densities was subsequently associated with differences in attraction to adult conspecific odours. We used common voles (Microtus arvalis), a rodent species undergoing extreme density fluctuations. We found that individuals originating from high experimental density populations kept in large outdoor enclosures invested more time in inspecting conspecific olfactory cues than individuals from low-density populations. Generally, voles from both treatments spent more time with the olfactory cues than expected by chance and did not differ in their latency to approach the odour samples. Our findings indicate either that early experience affects odour sensitivity or that animals evaluate the social informationSocial organisation in species with fluctuating population sizes can change with density. Therefore, information on (future) density obtained during early life stages may be associated with social behaviour. Olfactory cues may carry important social information. We investigated whether early life experience of different experimental densities was subsequently associated with differences in attraction to adult conspecific odours. We used common voles (Microtus arvalis), a rodent species undergoing extreme density fluctuations. We found that individuals originating from high experimental density populations kept in large outdoor enclosures invested more time in inspecting conspecific olfactory cues than individuals from low-density populations. Generally, voles from both treatments spent more time with the olfactory cues than expected by chance and did not differ in their latency to approach the odour samples. Our findings indicate either that early experience affects odour sensitivity or that animals evaluate the social information contained in conspecific odours differently, depending on their early life experience of conspecific density.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Karin SchneebergerORCiDGND, Jana EccardORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/eth.13211
ISSN:0179-1613
ISSN:1439-0310
Title of parent work (English):Ethology : international journal of behavioural biology
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/09
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/10/02
Tag:early experience; olfactory; population cycles; priming; rodents
Volume:127
Issue:10
Number of pages:6
First page:908
Last Page:913
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 59 Tiere (Zoologie) / 590 Tiere (Zoologie)
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 63 Landwirtschaft / 630 Landwirtschaft und verwandte Bereiche
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

