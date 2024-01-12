Schließen

Fairy circles in Namibia are assembled from genetically distinct grasses

  • Fairy circles are striking regularly sized and spaced, bare circles surrounded by Stipagrostis grasses that occur over thousands of square kilometres in Namibia. The mechanisms explaining their origin, shape, persistence and regularity remain controversial. One hypothesis for the formation of vegetation rings is based on the centrifugal expansion of a single individual grass plant, via clonal growth and die-back in the centre. Clonality could explain FC origin, shape and long-term persistence as well as their regularity, if one clone competes with adjacent clones. Here, we show that for virtually all tested fairy circles the periphery is not exclusively made up of genetically identical grasses, but these peripheral grasses belong to more than one unrelated genet. These results do not support a clonal explanation for fairy circles. Lack of clonality implies that a biological reason for their origin, shape and regularity must emerge from competition between near neighbor individuals within each fairy circle. Such lack of clonality alsoFairy circles are striking regularly sized and spaced, bare circles surrounded by Stipagrostis grasses that occur over thousands of square kilometres in Namibia. The mechanisms explaining their origin, shape, persistence and regularity remain controversial. One hypothesis for the formation of vegetation rings is based on the centrifugal expansion of a single individual grass plant, via clonal growth and die-back in the centre. Clonality could explain FC origin, shape and long-term persistence as well as their regularity, if one clone competes with adjacent clones. Here, we show that for virtually all tested fairy circles the periphery is not exclusively made up of genetically identical grasses, but these peripheral grasses belong to more than one unrelated genet. These results do not support a clonal explanation for fairy circles. Lack of clonality implies that a biological reason for their origin, shape and regularity must emerge from competition between near neighbor individuals within each fairy circle. Such lack of clonality also suggests a mismatch between longevity of fairy circles versus their constituent plants. Furthermore, our findings of lack of clonality have implications for some models of spatial patterning of fairy circles that are based on self-organization. Christian Kappel et al. examine the genetic composition of fairy circles, regular circular patterns of grasses in the Namib Desert, using ddRAD-seq. They find that these grasses are made up of multiple unrelated genets rather than genetically identical grasses, suggesting non-clonality.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Christian KappelORCiDGND, Nicola IllingORCiD, Cuong Nguyen HuuORCiD, Nichole N. Barger, Michael D. CramerORCiD, Michael LenhardORCiDGND, Jeremy J. MidgleyORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-020-01431-0
Title of parent work (English):Communications biology
Date of first publication:2020/11/20
Publication year:2020
