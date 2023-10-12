Schließen

Sulfur content at sulfide saturation of peridotitic melt at upper mantle conditions

  • The concentration of sulfur that can be dissolved in a silicate liquid is of fundamental importance because it is closely associated with several major Earth-related processes. Considerable effort has been made to understand the interplay between the effects of silicate melt composition and its capac-ity to retain sulfur, but the dependence on pressure and temperature is mostly based on experiments performed at pressures and temperatures below 6 GPa and 2073 K. Here we present a study of the effects of pressure and temperature on sulfur content at sulfide saturation of a peridotitic liquid. We performed 14 multi-anvil experiments using a peridotitic starting composition, and we produced 25 new measurements at conditions ranging from 7 to 23 GPa and 2173 to 2623 K. We analyzed the recovered samples using both electron microprobe and laser ablation ICP-MS. We compiled our data together with previously published data that were obtained at lower P-T conditions and with various silicate melt compositions. We present a new model based onThe concentration of sulfur that can be dissolved in a silicate liquid is of fundamental importance because it is closely associated with several major Earth-related processes. Considerable effort has been made to understand the interplay between the effects of silicate melt composition and its capac-ity to retain sulfur, but the dependence on pressure and temperature is mostly based on experiments performed at pressures and temperatures below 6 GPa and 2073 K. Here we present a study of the effects of pressure and temperature on sulfur content at sulfide saturation of a peridotitic liquid. We performed 14 multi-anvil experiments using a peridotitic starting composition, and we produced 25 new measurements at conditions ranging from 7 to 23 GPa and 2173 to 2623 K. We analyzed the recovered samples using both electron microprobe and laser ablation ICP-MS. We compiled our data together with previously published data that were obtained at lower P-T conditions and with various silicate melt compositions. We present a new model based on this combined data set that encompasses the entire range of upper mantle pressure-temperature conditions, along with the effect of a wide range of silicate melt compositions. Our findings are consistent with earlier work based on extrapolation from lower-pressure and lower-temperature experiments and show a decrease of sulfur content at sulfide saturation (SCSS) with increasing pressure and an increase of SCSS with increasing temperature. We have extrapolated our results to pressure-temperature conditions of the Earth's primitive magma ocean, and show that FeS will exsolve from the molten silicate and can effectively be extracted to the core by a process that has been termed the "Hadean Matte." We also discuss briefly the implications of our results for the lunar magma ocean.show moreshow less

Author details:Ingrid BlanchardORCiDGND, Sumith Abeykoon, Daniel J. FrostORCiD, David C. Rubie
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2138/am-2021-7649
ISSN:0003-004X
ISSN:1945-3027
Tag:Peridotitic melts; high pressure; high temperature; magma ocean; sulfur solubility
Funding institution:German Science Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP1833, Ru1323/10-1]
