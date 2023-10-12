Schließen

How US withdrawal might influence cooperation under the Paris climate agreement

  Using a novel agent-based model, we study how US withdrawal might influence the political process established by the Paris Agreement, and hence the prospects for reaching the collective goal to limit warming below 2 degrees C. Our model enables us to analyze to what extent reaching this goal despite US withdrawal would place more stringent requirements on other core elements of the Paris cooperation process. We find, first, that the effect of a US withdrawal depends critically on the extent to which member countries reciprocate others' promises and contributions. Second, while the 2 degrees C goal will likely be reached only under a very small set of conditions in any event, even temporary US withdrawal will further narrow this set significantly. Reaching this goal will then require other countries to step up their ambition at the first opportunity and to comply nearly 100% with their pledges, while maintaining high confidence in the Paris Agreements institutions. Third, although a US withdrawal will first primarily affect the United States' own emissions, it will eventually prove even more detrimental to other countries' emissions.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Håkon SælenORCiDGND, Jon HoviGND, Detlef F. SprinzORCiDGND, Arild UnderdalGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envsci.2020.03.011
ISSN:1462-9011
ISSN:1873-6416
Title of parent work (English):Environmental science & policy
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/25
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/12
Tag:2 degrees C target; Paris agreement; President Trump; agent-based modeling; climate change; reciprocity
Volume:108
Number of pages:12
First page:121
Last Page:132
Funding institution:CICEP: Strategic Challenges in International Climate and Energy Policy,; Research Council of Norway [209701]
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert

