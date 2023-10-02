Schließen

Delta plots for conflict tasks

  • We describe a mathematically simple yet precise model of activation suppression that can explain the negative-going delta plots often observed in standard Simon tasks. The model postulates a race between the identification of the relevant stimulus attribute and the suppression of irrelevant location-based activation, with the irrelevant activation only having an effect if the irrelevant activation is still present at the moment when central processing of the relevant attribute starts. The model can be fitted by maximum likelihood to observed distributions of RTs in congruent and incongruent trials, and it provides good fits to two previously-reported data sets with plausible parameter values. R and MATLAB software for use with the model is provided.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jeff MillerORCiD, Wolfgang SchwarzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3758/s13423-021-01900-5
ISSN:1069-9384
ISSN:1531-5320
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34327678
Title of parent work (English):Psychonomic bulletin & review : a journal of the Psychonomic Society
Subtitle (English):an activation-suppression race model
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/29
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/10/02
Tag:Activation suppression model; Delta plots; RT models; Simon effect
Volume:28
Issue:6
Number of pages:20
First page:1776
Last Page:1795
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SCHW 611/5-1]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Verstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.