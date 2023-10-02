Delta plots for conflict tasks
- We describe a mathematically simple yet precise model of activation suppression that can explain the negative-going delta plots often observed in standard Simon tasks. The model postulates a race between the identification of the relevant stimulus attribute and the suppression of irrelevant location-based activation, with the irrelevant activation only having an effect if the irrelevant activation is still present at the moment when central processing of the relevant attribute starts. The model can be fitted by maximum likelihood to observed distributions of RTs in congruent and incongruent trials, and it provides good fits to two previously-reported data sets with plausible parameter values. R and MATLAB software for use with the model is provided.
|Jeff MillerORCiD, Wolfgang SchwarzORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.3758/s13423-021-01900-5
|1069-9384
|1531-5320
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34327678
|Psychonomic bulletin & review : a journal of the Psychonomic Society
|an activation-suppression race model
|Springer
|New York
|Article
|English
|2021/07/29
|2021
|2023/10/02
|Activation suppression model; Delta plots; RT models; Simon effect
|28
|6
|20
|1776
|1795
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SCHW 611/5-1]
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert