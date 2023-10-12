Schließen

Predictive approaches for acute dialysis requirement and death in COVID-19

  Background and objectives AKI treated with dialysis initiation is a common complication of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among hospitalized patients. However, dialysis supplies and personnel are often limited. Design, setting, participants, & measurements Using data from adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19 from five hospitals from theMount Sinai Health System who were admitted between March 10 and December 26, 2020, we developed and validated several models (logistic regression, Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator (LASSO), random forest, and eXtreme GradientBoosting [XGBoost; with and without imputation]) for predicting treatment with dialysis or death at various time horizons (1, 3, 5, and 7 days) after hospital admission. Patients admitted to theMount Sinai Hospital were used for internal validation, whereas the other hospitals formed part of the external validation cohort. Features included demographics, comorbidities, and laboratory and vital signs within 12 hours of hospital admission. Results A total of 6093 patients (2442 in training and 3651 in external validation) were included in the final cohort. Of the different modeling approaches used, XGBoost without imputation had the highest area under the receiver operating characteristic (AUROC) curve on internal validation (range of 0.93-0.98) and area under the precisionrecall curve (AUPRC; range of 0.78-0.82) for all time points. XGBoost without imputation also had the highest test parameters on external validation (AUROC range of 0.85-0.87, and AUPRC range of 0.27-0.54) across all time windows. XGBoost without imputation outperformed all models with higher precision and recall (mean difference in AUROC of 0.04; mean difference in AUPRC of 0.15). Features of creatinine, BUN, and red cell distribution width were major drivers of the model's prediction. Conclusions An XGBoost model without imputation for prediction of a composite outcome of either death or dialysis in patients positive for COVID-19 had the best performance, as compared with standard and other machine learning models.

Metadaten
Author details:Akhil VaidORCiD, Lili ChanORCiD, Kumardeep Chaudhary, Suraj K. JaladankiORCiD, Ishan ParanjpeORCiD, Adam J. RussakORCiD, Arash KiaORCiD, Prem TimsinaORCiD, Matthew A. LevinORCiD, John Cijiang He, Erwin P. BöttingerORCiDGND, Alexander W. CharneyORCiD, Zahi A. FayadORCiD, Steven G. CocaORCiD, Benjamin S. GlicksbergORCiD, Girish N. NadkarniORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2215/CJN.17311120
ISSN:1555-9041
ISSN:1555-905X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34031183
Title of parent work (English):Clinical journal of the American Society of Nephrology : CJASN
Publisher:American Society of Nephrology
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/01
Publication year:2021
Creating corporation:MSCIC
Release date:2023/10/12
Tag:AKI; COVID-19; dialysis; machine learning; prediction
Volume:16
Issue:8
Number of pages:11
First page:1158
Last Page:1168
Funding institution:NIHUnited States Department of Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USA [K23DK107908, R56DK126930]; National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases career development grant [K23DK124645]
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

