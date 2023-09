The impact of aging on proteolytic systems, transcriptome and metabolome of slow and fast muscle fiber types

Aging is a complex process characterized by several factors, including loss of genetic and epigenetic information, accumulation of chronic oxidative stress, protein damage and aggregates and it is becoming an emergent drug target. Therefore, it is the utmost importance to study aging and agerelated diseases, to provide treatments to develop a healthy aging process. Skeletal muscle is one of the earliest tissues affected by age-related changes with progressive loss of muscle mass and function from 30 years old, effect known as sarcopenia. Several studies have shown the accumulation of protein aggregates in different animal models, as well as in humans, suggesting impaired proteostasis, a hallmark of aging, especially regarding degradation systems. Thus, different publications have explored the role of the main proteolytic systems in skeletal muscle from rodents and humans, like ubiquitin proteasomal system (UPS) and autophagy lysosomal system (ALS), however with contradictory results. Yet, most of the published studies are performed in

Aging is a complex process characterized by several factors, including loss of genetic and epigenetic information, accumulation of chronic oxidative stress, protein damage and aggregates and it is becoming an emergent drug target. Therefore, it is the utmost importance to study aging and agerelated diseases, to provide treatments to develop a healthy aging process. Skeletal muscle is one of the earliest tissues affected by age-related changes with progressive loss of muscle mass and function from 30 years old, effect known as sarcopenia. Several studies have shown the accumulation of protein aggregates in different animal models, as well as in humans, suggesting impaired proteostasis, a hallmark of aging, especially regarding degradation systems. Thus, different publications have explored the role of the main proteolytic systems in skeletal muscle from rodents and humans, like ubiquitin proteasomal system (UPS) and autophagy lysosomal system (ALS), however with contradictory results. Yet, most of the published studies are performed in muscles that comprise more than one fiber type, that means, muscles composed by slow and fast fibers. These fiber types, exhibit different metabolism and contraction speed; the slow fibers or type I display an oxidative metabolism, while fast fibers function towards a glycolytic metabolism ranging from fast oxidative to fast glycolytic fibers. To this extent, the aim of this thesis sought to understand on how aging impacts both fiber types not only regarding proteostasis but also at a metabolome and transcriptome network levels. Therefore, the first part of this thesis, presents the differences between slow oxidative (from Soleus muscle) and fast glycolytic fibers (Extensor digitorum longus, EDL) in terms of degradation systems and how they cope with oxidative stress during aging, while the second part explores the differences between young and old EDL muscle transcriptome and metabolome, unraveling molecular features. More specifically, the results from the present work show that slow oxidative muscle performs better at maintaining the function of UPS and ALS during aging than EDL muscle, which is clearly affected, accounting for the decline in the catalytic activity rates and accumulation of autophagy-related proteins. Strinkingly, transcriptome and metabolome analyses reveal that fast glycolytic muscle evidences significant downregulation of mitochondrial related processes and damaged mitochondria morphology during aging, despite of having a lower oxidative metabolism compared to oxidative fibers. Moreover, predictive analyses reveal a negative association between aged EDL gene signature and lifespan extending interventions such as caloric restriction (CR). Although, CR intervention does not alter the levels of mitochondrial markers in aged EDL muscle, it can reverse the higher mRNA levels of muscle damage markers. Together, the results from this thesis give new insights about how different metabolic muscle fibers cope with age-related changes and why fast glycolytic fibers are more susceptible to aging than slow oxidative fibers.

