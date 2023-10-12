Government as a platform?
- Digital platforms, by their design, allow the coordination of multiple entities to achieve a common goal. Motivated by the success of platforms in the private sector, they increasingly receive attention in the public sector. However, different understandings of the platform concept prevail. To guide the development and further research a coherent understanding is required. To address this gap, we identify the constitutive elements of platforms in the public sector. Moreover, their potential to coordinate partially autonomous entities as typical for federal organized states is highlighted. This study contributes through a uniform understanding of public service platforms. Despite constitutive elements, the proposed framework for platforms in the public sector may guide future analysis. The analysis framework is applied to platforms of federal states in the European Union.
|Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Moreen HeineORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-86611-2_1
|978-3-030-86610-5
|978-3-030-86611-2
|Electronic government and the information systems perspective
|constitutive elements of public service platforms
|Springer International Publishing
|Cham
|Andrea Kö, Enrico Francesconi, Gabriele Kotsis, A. Min Tjoa, Ismail Khalil
|Part of a Book
|English
|2021/09/03
|2021
|2023/10/12
|digital platforms; federal states; government as a platform; platform economy; public sector; public service platforms
|18
|3
|20
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft