Government as a platform?

  • Digital platforms, by their design, allow the coordination of multiple entities to achieve a common goal. Motivated by the success of platforms in the private sector, they increasingly receive attention in the public sector. However, different understandings of the platform concept prevail. To guide the development and further research a coherent understanding is required. To address this gap, we identify the constitutive elements of platforms in the public sector. Moreover, their potential to coordinate partially autonomous entities as typical for federal organized states is highlighted. This study contributes through a uniform understanding of public service platforms. Despite constitutive elements, the proposed framework for platforms in the public sector may guide future analysis. The analysis framework is applied to platforms of federal states in the European Union.

Author details:Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Moreen HeineORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-86611-2_1
ISBN:978-3-030-86610-5
ISBN:978-3-030-86611-2
Title of parent work (English):Electronic government and the information systems perspective
Subtitle (English):constitutive elements of public service platforms
Publisher:Springer International Publishing
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Andrea Kö, Enrico Francesconi, Gabriele Kotsis, A. Min Tjoa, Ismail Khalil
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/03
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/10/12
Tag:digital platforms; federal states; government as a platform; platform economy; public sector; public service platforms
Number of pages:18
First page:3
Last Page:20
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

