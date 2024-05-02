Schließen

Deep reinforcement learning in production planning and control

  Increasingly fast development cycles and individualized products pose major challenges for today's smart production systems in times of industry 4.0. The systems must be flexible and continuously adapt to changing conditions while still guaranteeing high throughputs and robustness against external disruptions. Deep reinforcement learning (RL) algorithms, which already reached impressive success with Google DeepMind's AlphaGo, are increasingly transferred to production systems to meet related requirements. Unlike supervised and unsupervised machine learning techniques, deep RL algorithms learn based on recently collected sensorand process-data in direct interaction with the environment and are able to perform decisions in real-time. As such, deep RL algorithms seem promising given their potential to provide decision support in complex environments, as production systems, and simultaneously adapt to changing circumstances. While different use-cases for deep RL emerged, a structured overview and integration of findings on their application are missing. To address this gap, this contribution provides a systematic literature review of existing deep RL applications in the field of production planning and control as well as production logistics. From a performance perspective, it became evident that deep RL can beat heuristics significantly in their overall performance and provides superior solutions to various industrial use-cases. Nevertheless, safety and reliability concerns must be overcome before the widespread use of deep RL is possible which presumes more intensive testing of deep RL in real world applications besides the already ongoing intensive simulations.

  • 198.pdfeng
    (1394KB)

    SHA-512d7073e829738294ef40c5651f8368e5549dca9b96afd548705b4723673d129a34189314ed2fc80f77a0fea036da04749b8c441d210bada465d0dbd350dd2282a

Metadaten
Author details:Marcel PanzerORCiD, Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-605722
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-60572
ISSN:2701-6277
ISSN:1867-5808
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):A systematic literature review
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (198)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/05/02
Tag:deep reinforcement learning; machine learning; production control; production planning; systematic literature review
Number of pages:13
Source:Proceedings of the Conference on Production Systems and Logistics : CPSL 2021. Hannover : publish-Ing., 2021, S .535-545. DOI: https://doi.org/10.15488/11238
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 3.0 Deutschland
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

