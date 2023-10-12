Schließen

Current topics in ionic liquid crystals

  • Ionic liquid crystals (ILCs), that is, ionic liquids exhibiting mesomorphism, liquid crystalline phases, and anisotropic properties, have received intense attention in the past years. Among others, this is due to their special properties arising from the combination of properties stemming from ionic liquids and from liquid crystalline arrangements. Besides interesting fundamental aspects, ILCs have been claimed to have tremendous application potential that again arises from the combination of properties and architectures that are not accessible otherwise, or at least not accessible easily by other strategies. The current review highlights recent developments in ILC research, starting with some key fundamental aspects. Further subjects covered include the synthesis and variations of modern ILCs, including the specific tuning of their mesomorphic behavior. The review concludes with reflections on some applications that may be within reach for ILCs and finally highlights a few key challenges that must be overcome prior and during trueIonic liquid crystals (ILCs), that is, ionic liquids exhibiting mesomorphism, liquid crystalline phases, and anisotropic properties, have received intense attention in the past years. Among others, this is due to their special properties arising from the combination of properties stemming from ionic liquids and from liquid crystalline arrangements. Besides interesting fundamental aspects, ILCs have been claimed to have tremendous application potential that again arises from the combination of properties and architectures that are not accessible otherwise, or at least not accessible easily by other strategies. The current review highlights recent developments in ILC research, starting with some key fundamental aspects. Further subjects covered include the synthesis and variations of modern ILCs, including the specific tuning of their mesomorphic behavior. The review concludes with reflections on some applications that may be within reach for ILCs and finally highlights a few key challenges that must be overcome prior and during true commercialization of ILCs.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Nadia KapernaumGND, Alyna Lange, Max Ebert, Marco A. Grunwald, Christian HägeGND, Sebastian Marino, Anna ZensGND, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND, Frank GießelmannORCiDGND, Sabine LaschatORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cplu.202100397
ISSN:2192-6506
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34931472
Title of parent work (English):ChemPlusChem
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/12
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/10/12
Tag:X-ray diffraction; electrochemistry; ionic liquid crystals; mesogen mesophases; self-assembly
Volume:87
Issue:1
Article number:e202100397
Number of pages:38
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [LA907/17-2, GI243/8-2, TA571/13-1, 13-2, 16-2, ZE1131/1-1]; Ministerium fur Wissenschaft, Forschung und Kunst des Landes Baden-Wurttemberg; Bundesministerium fur Bildung und ForschungFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01 RI 05177]; University of Potsdam [53170000]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

