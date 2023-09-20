Schließen

A regional remanufacturing network approach

  Manufacturing companies still have relatively few points of contact with the circular economy. Especially, extending life time of whole products or parts via remanufacturing is an promising approach to reduce waste. However, necessary cost-efficient assessment of the condition of the individual parts is challenging and assessment procedures are technically complex (e.g., scanning and testing procedures). Furthermore, these assessment procedures are usually only available after the disassembly process has been completed. This is where conceptualization, data acquisition and simulation of remanufacturing processes can help. One major constraining aspect of remanufacturing is reducing logistic efforts, since these also have negative external effects on the environment. Thus regionalization is an additional but in the end consequential challenge for remanufacturing. This article aims to fill a gap by providing an regional remanufacturing approach, in particular the design of local remanufacturing chains. Thereby, further focus lies on modeling and simulating alternative courses of action, including feasibility study and eco-nomic assessment.

Author details:Norbert GronauORCiDGND, Edzard WeberORCiDGND, Paul Wander, André UllrichORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.30844/WGAB_2022_8
ISBN:978-3-95545-407-4
Title of parent work (English):Digitization of the work environment for sustainable production
Subtitle (English):modeling and simulation of circular economy processes in the era of industry 4.0
Publisher:GITO Verlag
Place of publishing:Berlin
Editor(s):Peter Plapper
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/09/20
Tag:regional network; remanufacturing; scenario modeling
Number of pages:26
First page:145
Last Page:170
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

