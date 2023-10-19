Why metadata matters for the future of copyright

Norbert Gronau, Martin Schaefer In the copyright industries of the 21st century, metadata is the grease required to make the engine of copyright run smoothly and powerfully for the benefit of creators, copyright industries and users alike. However, metadata is difficult to acquire and even more difficult to keep up to date as the rights in content are mostly multi-layered, fragmented, international and volatile. This article explores the idea of a neutral metadata search and enhancement tool that could constitute a buffer to safeguard the interests of the various proprietary database owners and avoid the shortcomings of centralised databases.