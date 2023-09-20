Robotic Process Automation statt neuem ERP-System Robotic Process Automation instead of new ERP systems

Norbert Gronau, Benedict Bender, Clementine Bertheau, Hannah Lauppe Robotic Process Automation (RPA) steht für die softwareunterstützte Bedienung von Softwarelösungen über deren Benutzeroberfläche. Das primäre Ziel, das mit RPA erreicht werden soll, ist die automatisierte Ausführung von Routineaufgaben, die bisher einen menschlichen Eingriff erforderten. Das Potenzial von RPA, Prozesse langfristig zu verbessern, ist allerdings stark begrenzt. Die Automatisierung von Prozessen und die Überbrückung von Medienbrüchen auf der Front-End-Ebene führt zu einer Vielzahl von Abhängigkeiten und Bedingungen, die in diesem Beitrag zusammengefasst werden. Der Weg zu einer nachhaltigen Unternehmensarchitektur (bestehend aus Prozessen und Systemen) erfordert offene, adaptive Systeme mit moderner Architektur, die sich durch ein hohes Maß an Interoperabilität auf verschiedenen Ebenen auszeichnen.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) stands for the software-sup-ported operation of software solutions via their user interface. The primary goal to be achieved by RPA is the automated execution of tasks that previously required human intervention. The potential of RPA to improve process improvements in the long term must be considered greatly limited. Automating processes and bridging media gaps at the front-end level results in a multitude of dependencies and conditions which this paper summarizes. The path to a sustainable enterprise architecture (consisting of processes and systems) requires open, adaptive systems with modern architecture, which are characterized by a high level of interoperability at different levels.