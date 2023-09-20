Schließen

Robotic Process Automation statt neuem ERP-System

Robotic Process Automation instead of new ERP systems

  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA) steht für die softwareunterstützte Bedienung von Softwarelösungen über deren Benutzeroberfläche. Das primäre Ziel, das mit RPA erreicht werden soll, ist die automatisierte Ausführung von Routineaufgaben, die bisher einen menschlichen Eingriff erforderten. Das Potenzial von RPA, Prozesse langfristig zu verbessern, ist allerdings stark begrenzt. Die Automatisierung von Prozessen und die Überbrückung von Medienbrüchen auf der Front-End-Ebene führt zu einer Vielzahl von Abhängigkeiten und Bedingungen, die in diesem Beitrag zusammengefasst werden. Der Weg zu einer nachhaltigen Unternehmensarchitektur (bestehend aus Prozessen und Systemen) erfordert offene, adaptive Systeme mit moderner Architektur, die sich durch ein hohes Maß an Interoperabilität auf verschiedenen Ebenen auszeichnen.
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA) stands for the software-sup-ported operation of software solutions via their user interface. The primary goal to be achieved by RPA is the automated execution of tasks that previously required human intervention. The potential of RPA to improve process improvements in the long term must be considered greatly limited. Automating processes and bridging media gaps at the front-end level results in a multitude of dependencies and conditions which this paper summarizes. The path to a sustainable enterprise architecture (consisting of processes and systems) requires open, adaptive systems with modern architecture, which are characterized by a high level of interoperability at different levels.

Metadaten
Author details:Norbert GronauORCiDGND, Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Clementine BertheauORCiD, Hannah Lauppe
URL:https://www.wiso-net.de/document/ERP__c8c3f3e4b15758c79ca036e7003be81d0a8b3864
DOI:https://doi.org/10.30844/ERP_21-1_29-32
ISSN:1860-6725
Title of parent work (German):ERP-Management : Auswahl, Einführung und Betrieb von ERP-Systemen
Subtitle (German):das steckt hinter dem Hype
Subtitle (English):what’s behind the hype
Publisher:GITO mbH Verlag
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2021/02/23
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/09/20
Tag:Automatisierung; Prozessintegration; RPA
ERP; Robotic Process Automation; automation; process integration
Volume:17
Issue:1
Number of pages:4
First page:29
Last Page:32
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 07 Publizistische Medien, Journalismus, Verlagswesen / 070 Publizistische Medien, Journalismus, Verlagswesen
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

