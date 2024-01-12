Schließen

Global organization in Spanish onsets

  • This paper addresses the relation between syllable structure and inter-segmental temporal coordination. The data examined are Electromagnetic Articulometry recordings from six speakers of Central Peninsular Spanish (henceforth, Spanish), producing words beginning with the clusters /pl, bl, kl, gl, p(sic), k(sic), t(sic)/ as well as corresponding unclustered sonorant-initial words in three vowel contexts /a, e, o/. In our results, we find evidence for a global organization of the segments involved in these combinations. This is reflected in a number of ways: shortening of the prevocalic sonorant in the cluster-initial case compared to the unclustered case, reorganization of the relative timing of the internal CV subsequence (in a CCV) in the obstruent-lateral context, early vowel initiation, and a strong compensatory relation between the duration of the obstruent-to-lateral transition and the duration of the lateral. In other words, we find that the global organization presiding over the segments partaking in these tautosyllabic CCVsThis paper addresses the relation between syllable structure and inter-segmental temporal coordination. The data examined are Electromagnetic Articulometry recordings from six speakers of Central Peninsular Spanish (henceforth, Spanish), producing words beginning with the clusters /pl, bl, kl, gl, p(sic), k(sic), t(sic)/ as well as corresponding unclustered sonorant-initial words in three vowel contexts /a, e, o/. In our results, we find evidence for a global organization of the segments involved in these combinations. This is reflected in a number of ways: shortening of the prevocalic sonorant in the cluster-initial case compared to the unclustered case, reorganization of the relative timing of the internal CV subsequence (in a CCV) in the obstruent-lateral context, early vowel initiation, and a strong compensatory relation between the duration of the obstruent-to-lateral transition and the duration of the lateral. In other words, we find that the global organization presiding over the segments partaking in these tautosyllabic CCVs is pleiotropic, that is, simultaneously expressed over a set of different phonetic parameters rather than via a privileged metric such as c-center stability or any other such given single measure (employed in prior works).show moreshow less

Author details:Stavroula SotiropoulouORCiDGND, Mark GibsonORCiD, Adamantios GafosORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.wocn.2020.100995
ISSN:0095-4470
Title of parent work (English):Journal of phonetics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/08/25
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/01/12
Tag:Central Peninsular Spanish; inter-segmental coordination; obstruent-lateral clusters; obstruent-rhotic clusters; syllables
Volume:82
Article number:100995
Number of pages:22
Funding institution:European Research Council (AdG)European Research Council (ERC) [249440]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German; Research Foundation (DFG) [317633480 - SFB 1287]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 414 Phonologie, Phonetik
Peer review:Referiert

