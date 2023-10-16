Schließen

The time-dependent Schrödinger equation in non-integer dimensions for constrained quantum motion

  • We propose a theoretical model, based on a generalized Schroedinger equation, to study the behavior of a constrained quantum system in non-integer, lower than two-dimensional space. The non-integer dimensional space is formed as a product space X x Y, comprising x-coordinate with a Hausdorff measure of dimension alpha(1) = D -1 (1 < D < 2) and y-coordinate with the Lebesgue measure of dimension of length (alpha(2) = 1). Geometric constraints are set at y = 0. Two different approaches to find the Green's function are employed, both giving the same form in terms of the Fox H-function. For D = 2, the solution for two-dimensional quantum motion on a comb is recovered. (C) 2020 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.

Metadaten
Author details:Irina PetreskaORCiD, Antonio S. M. de Castro, Trifce SandevORCiDGND, Ervin K. Lenzi
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.physleta.2020.126866
ISSN:0375-9601
ISSN:1873-2429
Title of parent work (English):Modern physics letters : A, Particles and fields, gravitation, cosmology, nuclear physics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/10
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/16
Tag:Bessel functions; Fox H-function; Green's function; Schrödinger equation; non-integer dimension
Volume:384
Issue:34
Article number:126866
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:bilateral research project, WTZ Mazedonien S&T Macedonia 2018-20 under; the inter-governmental Macedonian-Austrian agreement [MK 07/2018]; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation [MKD; 1205769 GF-E]; CNPqConselho Nacional de Desenvolvimento Cientifico e; Tecnologico (CNPQ) [302983/2018-0]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

