The time-dependent Schrödinger equation in non-integer dimensions for constrained quantum motion
- We propose a theoretical model, based on a generalized Schroedinger equation, to study the behavior of a constrained quantum system in non-integer, lower than two-dimensional space. The non-integer dimensional space is formed as a product space X x Y, comprising x-coordinate with a Hausdorff measure of dimension alpha(1) = D -1 (1 < D < 2) and y-coordinate with the Lebesgue measure of dimension of length (alpha(2) = 1). Geometric constraints are set at y = 0. Two different approaches to find the Green's function are employed, both giving the same form in terms of the Fox H-function. For D = 2, the solution for two-dimensional quantum motion on a comb is recovered. (C) 2020 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.
|Author details:
|Irina PetreskaORCiD, Antonio S. M. de Castro, Trifce SandevORCiDGND, Ervin K. Lenzi
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.physleta.2020.126866
|ISSN:
|0375-9601
|ISSN:
|1873-2429
|Title of parent work (English):
|Modern physics letters : A, Particles and fields, gravitation, cosmology, nuclear physics
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/09/10
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/10/16
|Tag:
|Bessel functions; Fox H-function; Green's function; Schrödinger equation; non-integer dimension
|Volume:
|384
|Issue:
|34
|Article number:
|126866
|Number of pages:
|9
|Funding institution:
|bilateral research project, WTZ Mazedonien S&T Macedonia 2018-20 under; the inter-governmental Macedonian-Austrian agreement [MK 07/2018]; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation [MKD; 1205769 GF-E]; CNPqConselho Nacional de Desenvolvimento Cientifico e; Tecnologico (CNPQ) [302983/2018-0]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert