Cellulose-based polyacetals by direct and sensitized photocationic ring-opening polymerization of levoglucosenyl methyl ether
- This study aims to explore the photoinitiated cationic ring-opening polymerization of levoglucosenyl methyl ether (LGME), a chemical obtained from the most abundant biomass - cellulose. Direct and sensitized photopolymerizations of LGME using photoinitiators acting at the near UV or visible range in conjunction with diphenyliodonium hexafluoroantimonate (DPI) yielded unsaturated polyacetals with varying molar masses and distributions.
|Kerem Kaya, Tapas DebsharmaORCiDGND, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Yusuf YagciORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1039/d0py01307b
|Polymer Chemistry
|2020/10/19
|2020
