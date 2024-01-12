Schließen

The bacterial microbiome of the long-term aquarium cultured high-microbial abundance sponge Haliclona cnidata

  • Marine sponges host highly diverse but specific bacterial communities that provide essential functions for the sponge holobiont, including antimicrobial defense. Here, we characterized the bacterial microbiome of the marine sponge Haliclona cnidata that has been in culture in an artificial marine aquarium system. We tested the hypotheses (1) that the long-term aquarium cultured sponge H. cnidata is tightly associated with a typical sponge bacterial microbiota and (2) that the symbiotic Bacteria sustain bioactivity under harmful environmental conditions to facilitate holobiont survival by preventing pathogen invasion. Microscopic and phylogenetic analyses of the bacterial microbiota revealed that H. cnidata represents a high microbial abundance (HMA) sponge with a temporally stable bacterial community that significantly shifts with changing aquarium conditions. A 4-week incubation experiment was performed in small closed aquarium systems with antibiotic and/or light exclusion treatments to reduce the total bacterial andMarine sponges host highly diverse but specific bacterial communities that provide essential functions for the sponge holobiont, including antimicrobial defense. Here, we characterized the bacterial microbiome of the marine sponge Haliclona cnidata that has been in culture in an artificial marine aquarium system. We tested the hypotheses (1) that the long-term aquarium cultured sponge H. cnidata is tightly associated with a typical sponge bacterial microbiota and (2) that the symbiotic Bacteria sustain bioactivity under harmful environmental conditions to facilitate holobiont survival by preventing pathogen invasion. Microscopic and phylogenetic analyses of the bacterial microbiota revealed that H. cnidata represents a high microbial abundance (HMA) sponge with a temporally stable bacterial community that significantly shifts with changing aquarium conditions. A 4-week incubation experiment was performed in small closed aquarium systems with antibiotic and/or light exclusion treatments to reduce the total bacterial and photosynthetically active sponge-associated microbiota to a treatment-specific resilient community. While the holobiont was severely affected by the experimental treatment (i.e., bleaching of the sponge, reduced bacterial abundance, shifted bacterial community composition), the biological defense and bacterial community interactions (i.e., quorum sensing activity) remained intact. 16S rRNA gene amplicon sequencing revealed a resilient community of 105 bacterial taxa, which remained in the treated sponges. These 105 taxa accounted for a relative abundance of 72-83% of the bacterial sponge microbiota of non-treated sponge fragments that have been cultured under the same conditions. We conclude that a sponge-specific resilient community stays biologically active under harmful environmental conditions, facilitating the resilience of the holobiont. In H. cnidata, bacteria are located in bacteriocytes, which may have contributed to the observed phenomenon.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Johannes SchellenbergGND, Jessica ReichertORCiDGND, Martin Hardt, Ines KlingelhöferGND, Gertrud MorlockORCiDGND, Patrick SchubertORCiDGND, Mina BižićORCiDGND, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Peter KämpferORCiDGND, Thomas WilkeORCiDGND, Stefanie P. GlaeserGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fmars.2020.00266
ISSN:2296-7745
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in Marine Science
Subtitle (English):sustained bioactivity despite community shifts under detrimental conditions
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/19
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/01/12
Tag:HMA sponge; antimicrobial defense; bacterial symbionts; bacteriocytes; holobiont; quorum sensing
Volume:7
Article number:266
Number of pages:20
Funding institution:CEMarin (Center of Excellence in Marine Sciences, Colombia); Justus; Liebig University Giessen
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.