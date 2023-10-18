Schließen

Seasonal changes in anthropometry, body composition, and physical fitness and the relationships with sporting success in young sub-elite judo athletes

  • This exploratory study aimed to monitor long-term seasonal developments in measures of anthropometry, body composition, and physical fitness in young judo athletes, and to compute associations between these measures and sporting success. Forty-four young judoka (20 females, 24 males) volunteered to participate. Tests for the assessment of anthropometry (e.g., body height/mass), body-composition (e.g., lean body mass), muscle strength (isometric handgrip strength), vertical jumping (e.g., countermovement-jump (CMJ) height), and dynamic balance (Y-balance test) were conducted at the beginning and end of a 10-month training season. Additionally, sporting success at the end of the season was recorded for each athlete. Analyses revealed significant time x sex interaction effects for lean-body-mass, isometric handgrip strength, and CMJ height (0.7 <= d <= 1.6). Post-hoc analyses showed larger gains for all measures in young males (1.9 <= d <= 6.0) compared with females (d = 2.4) across the season. Additionally, significant increases in bodyThis exploratory study aimed to monitor long-term seasonal developments in measures of anthropometry, body composition, and physical fitness in young judo athletes, and to compute associations between these measures and sporting success. Forty-four young judoka (20 females, 24 males) volunteered to participate. Tests for the assessment of anthropometry (e.g., body height/mass), body-composition (e.g., lean body mass), muscle strength (isometric handgrip strength), vertical jumping (e.g., countermovement-jump (CMJ) height), and dynamic balance (Y-balance test) were conducted at the beginning and end of a 10-month training season. Additionally, sporting success at the end of the season was recorded for each athlete. Analyses revealed significant time x sex interaction effects for lean-body-mass, isometric handgrip strength, and CMJ height (0.7 <= d <= 1.6). Post-hoc analyses showed larger gains for all measures in young males (1.9 <= d <= 6.0) compared with females (d = 2.4) across the season. Additionally, significant increases in body height and mass as well as Y-balance test scores were found from pre-to-post-test (1.2 <= d <= 4.3), irrespective of sex. Further, non-significant small-to-moderate-sized correlations were identified between changes in anthropometry/body composition/physical fitness and sporting success (p > 0.05; -0.34 <= rho <= 0.32). Regression analysis confirmed that no model significantly predicted sporting success. Ten months of judo training and/or growth/maturation contributed to significant changes in anthropometry, body composition, and physical fitness, particularly in young male judo athletes.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Olaf PrieskeORCiDGND, Helmi ChaabeneORCiDGND, Martijn GäblerORCiD, Michael HerzORCiD, Norman HelmORCiDGND, Adrian MarkovGND, Urs GranacherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph17197169
ISSN:1660-4601
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33007957
Title of parent work (English):International journal of environmental research and public health : IJERPH
Subtitle (English):an exploratory study
Publisher:MDPI AG
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/30
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/18
Tag:combat sports; monitoring; periodization; somatic variables; training; training load; young athletes
Volume:17
Issue:19
Article number:7169
Number of pages:17
Funding institution:German Federal Institute of Sport Science [ZMVI1-081901/14-18,; ZMVI4-081901/20-23]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

