An open mapping theorem for the Navier-Stokes type equations associated with the de Rham complex over R-n

Alexander Shlapunov, Nikolaj Nikolaevič Tarchanov We consider an initial problem for the Navier-Stokes type equations associated with the de Rham complex over R-n x[0, T], n >= 3, with a positive time T. We prove that the problem induces an open injective mappings on the scales of specially constructed function spaces of Bochner-Sobolev type. In particular, the corresponding statement on the intersection of these classes gives an open mapping theorem for smooth solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations.