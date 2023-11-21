An open mapping theorem for the Navier-Stokes type equations associated with the de Rham complex over R-n
- We consider an initial problem for the Navier-Stokes type equations associated with the de Rham complex over R-n x[0, T], n >= 3, with a positive time T. We prove that the problem induces an open injective mappings on the scales of specially constructed function spaces of Bochner-Sobolev type. In particular, the corresponding statement on the intersection of these classes gives an open mapping theorem for smooth solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations.
|Author details:
|Alexander ShlapunovORCiDGND, Nikolaj Nikolaevič TarchanovORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.33048/semi.2021.18.108
|ISSN:
|1813-3304
|Title of parent work (English):
|Siberian electronic mathematical reports = Sibirskie ėlektronnye matematičeskie izvestija
|Publisher:
|Institut Matematiki Imeni S. L. Soboleva
|Place of publishing:
|Novosibirsk
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/12/01
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/11/21
|Tag:
|Navier-Stokes equations; de Rham complex; open mapping theorem
|Volume:
|18
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|34
|First page:
|1433
|Last Page:
|1466
|Funding institution:
|Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [N 20-11-20117]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert