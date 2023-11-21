Schließen

An open mapping theorem for the Navier-Stokes type equations associated with the de Rham complex over R-n

  • We consider an initial problem for the Navier-Stokes type equations associated with the de Rham complex over R-n x[0, T], n >= 3, with a positive time T. We prove that the problem induces an open injective mappings on the scales of specially constructed function spaces of Bochner-Sobolev type. In particular, the corresponding statement on the intersection of these classes gives an open mapping theorem for smooth solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations.

Author details:Alexander ShlapunovORCiDGND, Nikolaj Nikolaevič TarchanovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.33048/semi.2021.18.108
ISSN:1813-3304
Title of parent work (English):Siberian electronic mathematical reports = Sibirskie ėlektronnye matematičeskie izvestija
Publisher:Institut Matematiki Imeni S. L. Soboleva
Place of publishing:Novosibirsk
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/21
Tag:Navier-Stokes equations; de Rham complex; open mapping theorem
Volume:18
Issue:2
Number of pages:34
First page:1433
Last Page:1466
Funding institution:Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [N 20-11-20117]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

