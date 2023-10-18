Physical fitness and psycho-cognitive performance in the young and middle-aged workforce with primarily physical versus mental work demands
- Aim The purpose of this study was to examine physical fitness and psycho-cognitive performance and their associations in young and middle-aged workers with primarily physical versus mental work demands. Subjects and methods Healthy young and middle-aged workers (73 men, age = 33 +/- 7 years; 75 women, age = 35 +/- 9 years) were recruited from German small-to-medium-sized enterprises (< 250 employees) and classified into groups with primarily mental (MD) or physical demands (PD) at work. Participants were tested for cardiorespiratory fitness, trunk flexor/extensor muscular endurance, handgrip strength, balance, leg muscle power, perceived stress, cognitive performance, and work ability. Results Ninety-four workers were allocated to the MD (53% females) and 54 to the PD (46% females) groups. The MD group showed significantly better balance, trunk extensor muscular endurance, and cognitive performance (p < 0.035, 0.35 <= d <= 0.55) and less stress compared with the PD group (p < 0.023, d = 0.38). Group-specific Spearman rank correlationAim The purpose of this study was to examine physical fitness and psycho-cognitive performance and their associations in young and middle-aged workers with primarily physical versus mental work demands. Subjects and methods Healthy young and middle-aged workers (73 men, age = 33 +/- 7 years; 75 women, age = 35 +/- 9 years) were recruited from German small-to-medium-sized enterprises (< 250 employees) and classified into groups with primarily mental (MD) or physical demands (PD) at work. Participants were tested for cardiorespiratory fitness, trunk flexor/extensor muscular endurance, handgrip strength, balance, leg muscle power, perceived stress, cognitive performance, and work ability. Results Ninety-four workers were allocated to the MD (53% females) and 54 to the PD (46% females) groups. The MD group showed significantly better balance, trunk extensor muscular endurance, and cognitive performance (p < 0.035, 0.35 <= d <= 0.55) and less stress compared with the PD group (p < 0.023, d = 0.38). Group-specific Spearman rank correlation analysis (r(S)) revealed significant small-to-medium-sized correlations between physical fitness and cognitive performance (- 0.205 <= r(S) <= 0.434) in the MD and PD groups. Significant small-to-medium-sized correlations were found for physical fitness and stress/work ability (0.211 <= r(S) <= 0.301) in the MD group only. Further, associations of trunk extensor muscular endurance and work ability were significantly higher in the MD group (r(S) = 0.240) compared with the PD group (r(S) = - 0.141; z = 2.16, p = 0.031). Conclusions MD workers showed better physical fitness measures (balance, trunk extensor muscular endurance) and cognitive performance and lower levels of perceived stress compared with PD workers. Small-to-medium-sized associations between physical fitness and psycho-cognitive performance measures indicate that gains in physical fitness may at least partly contribute to psycho-cognitive performance and/or vice versa, particularly in MD workers.…
|Author details:
|Olaf PrieskeORCiDGND, Tina DalagerORCiD, Vanessa Looks, Kathleen GolleORCiDGND, Urs GranacherORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s10389-019-01099-9
|ISSN:
|2198-1833
|ISSN:
|1613-2238
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of public health : from theory to practice : official organ of the Deutscher Verband für Gesundheitswissenschaften Public Health e.V. (DVGPH)
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin ; Heidelberg
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/06/26
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/10/18
|Tag:
|Association; Core strength; Endurance; Stress; Work ability
|Volume:
|29
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|10
|First page:
|75
|Last Page:
|84
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International