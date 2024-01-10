Schließen

Metal sulfide nanoparticle synthesis with ionic liquids state of the art and future perspectives

  Metal sulfides are among the most promising materials for a wide variety of technologically relevant applications ranging from energy to environment and beyond. Incidentally, ionic liquids (ILs) have been among the top research subjects for the same applications and also for inorganic materials synthesis. As a result, the exploitation of the peculiar properties of ILs for metal sulfide synthesis could provide attractive new avenues for the generation of new, highly specific metal sulfides for numerous applications. This article therefore describes current developments in metal sulfide nano-particle synthesis as exemplified by a number of highlight examples. Moreover, the article demonstrates how ILs have been used in metal sulfide synthesis and discusses the benefits of using ILs over more traditional approaches. Finally, the article demonstrates some technological challenges and how ILs could be used to further advance the production and specific property engineering of metal sulfide nanomaterials, again based on a number of selected examples.

Metadaten
Author details:Christian Balischewski, Hyung-Seok Choi, Karsten BehrensGND, Alkit BeqirajORCiD, Thomas KörzdörferORCiDGND, Andre Gessner, Armin WedelORCiD, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/open.202000357
ISSN:2191-1363
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33751846
Title of parent work (English):ChemistryOpen
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/10
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/10
Tag:Ionic liquids; LED; catalysis; cells; electrochemistry; energy materials; ionic liquid crystals; ionic liquid precursors; metal; solar; sulfides
Volume:10
Issue:2
Number of pages:24
First page:272
Last Page:295
Funding institution:University of Potsdam [53170000]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [TA/571/13-1, TA/571/13-2, WE 3696/1-1, WE 3696/1-2, KO4876/1-1, KO4876/1-2, SPP 1708]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

