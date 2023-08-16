Schließen

N-Butyl Pyridinium Diiodido Argentate(I)

  • A new solid-state material, N-butyl pyridinium diiodido argentate(I), is synthesized using a simple and effective one-pot approach. In the solid state, the compound exhibits 1D ([AgI2](-))(n) chains that are stabilized by the N-butyl pyridinium cation. The 1D structure is further manifested by the formation of long, needle-like crystals, as revealed from electron microscopy. As the general composition is derived from metal halide-based ionic liquids, the compound has a low melting point of 100-101 degrees C, as confirmed by differential scanning calorimetry. Most importantly, the compound has a conductivity of 10(-6) S cm(-1) at room temperature. At higher temperatures the conductivity increases and reaches to 10(-4 )S cm(-1) at 70 degrees C. In contrast to AgI, however, the current material has a highly anisotropic 1D arrangement of the ionic domains. This provides direct and tuneable access to fast and anisotropic ionic conduction. The material is thus a significant step forward beyond current ion conductors and a highly promisingA new solid-state material, N-butyl pyridinium diiodido argentate(I), is synthesized using a simple and effective one-pot approach. In the solid state, the compound exhibits 1D ([AgI2](-))(n) chains that are stabilized by the N-butyl pyridinium cation. The 1D structure is further manifested by the formation of long, needle-like crystals, as revealed from electron microscopy. As the general composition is derived from metal halide-based ionic liquids, the compound has a low melting point of 100-101 degrees C, as confirmed by differential scanning calorimetry. Most importantly, the compound has a conductivity of 10(-6) S cm(-1) at room temperature. At higher temperatures the conductivity increases and reaches to 10(-4 )S cm(-1) at 70 degrees C. In contrast to AgI, however, the current material has a highly anisotropic 1D arrangement of the ionic domains. This provides direct and tuneable access to fast and anisotropic ionic conduction. The material is thus a significant step forward beyond current ion conductors and a highly promising prototype for the rational design of highly conductive ionic solid-state conductors for battery or solar cell applications.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Biswajit BhattacharyyaORCiD, Christian Balischewski, Eric SperlichORCiDGND, Christina Günter, Stefan Mies, Alexandra Kelling, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-604874
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-60487
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):A One-Dimensional Ag-I Network with Superior Solid-State Ionic Conductivity at Room Temperature
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1341)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/03/22
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/08/16
Tag:AgI; Ionic liquids; ionic conductivity; thermal properties
Issue:1341
Number of pages:7
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

