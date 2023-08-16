N-Butyl Pyridinium Diiodido Argentate(I)
A new solid-state material, N-butyl pyridinium diiodido argentate(I), is synthesized using a simple and effective one-pot approach. In the solid state, the compound exhibits 1D ([AgI2](-))(n) chains that are stabilized by the N-butyl pyridinium cation. The 1D structure is further manifested by the formation of long, needle-like crystals, as revealed from electron microscopy. As the general composition is derived from metal halide-based ionic liquids, the compound has a low melting point of 100-101 degrees C, as confirmed by differential scanning calorimetry. Most importantly, the compound has a conductivity of 10(-6) S cm(-1) at room temperature. At higher temperatures the conductivity increases and reaches to 10(-4 )S cm(-1) at 70 degrees C. In contrast to AgI, however, the current material has a highly anisotropic 1D arrangement of the ionic domains. This provides direct and tuneable access to fast and anisotropic ionic conduction. The material is thus a significant step forward beyond current ion conductors and a highly promising prototype for the rational design of highly conductive ionic solid-state conductors for battery or solar cell applications.
|Biswajit BhattacharyyaORCiD, Christian Balischewski, Eric SperlichORCiDGND, Christina Günter, Stefan Mies, Alexandra Kelling, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
|A One-Dimensional Ag-I Network with Superior Solid-State Ionic Conductivity at Room Temperature
|2023/03/22
|AgI; Ionic liquids; ionic conductivity; thermal properties
