To what extent can individualisation in terms of different types of mode improve learning outcomes and learner satisfaction?
- With the latest technological developments and associated new possibilities in teaching, the personalisation of learning is gaining more and more importance. It assumes that individual learning experiences and results could generally be improved when personal learning preferences are considered. To do justice to the complexity of the personalisation possibilities of teaching and learning processes, we illustrate the components of learning and teaching in the digital environment and their interdependencies in an initial model. Furthermore, in a pre-study, we investigate the relationships between the learner's ability to (digital) self-organise, the learner’s prior- knowledge learning in different variants of mode and learning outcomes as one part of this model. With this pre-study, we are taking the first step towards a holistic model of teaching and learning in digital environments.
|Author details:
|Jana GonnermannORCiDGND, Bonny BrandenburgerORCiDGND, Gergana VladovaORCiDGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-604759
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-60475
|ISSN:
|1867-5808
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|A pre-study
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (193)
|Editor(s):
|Tung X. Bui
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/01/03
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/09/20
|Tag:
|advances in teaching and learning technologies; digital learning; digital teaching; experimental design; personalised learning; teaching and learning model
|Issue:
|193
|Number of pages:
|12
|Source:
|Proceedings of the 56th Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences. 123-132. https://hdl.handle.net/10125/102643
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle