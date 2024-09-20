Schließen

To what extent can individualisation in terms of different types of mode improve learning outcomes and learner satisfaction?

  • With the latest technological developments and associated new possibilities in teaching, the personalisation of learning is gaining more and more importance. It assumes that individual learning experiences and results could generally be improved when personal learning preferences are considered. To do justice to the complexity of the personalisation possibilities of teaching and learning processes, we illustrate the components of learning and teaching in the digital environment and their interdependencies in an initial model. Furthermore, in a pre-study, we investigate the relationships between the learner's ability to (digital) self-organise, the learner’s prior- knowledge learning in different variants of mode and learning outcomes as one part of this model. With this pre-study, we are taking the first step towards a holistic model of teaching and learning in digital environments.

Download full text files

  • 193.pdfeng
    (832KB)

    SHA-512:9b0b12395c242d0c223a7db3c2d0223fe8f985363f27a84f700a9f5efdb9d7282f972d5098dae98e3cc9e021025de312b4184cb8a5d9929c72bce85a2072bdab

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jana GonnermannORCiDGND, Bonny BrandenburgerORCiDGND, Gergana VladovaORCiDGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-604759
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-60475
ISSN:1867-5808
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):A pre-study
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (193)
Editor(s):Tung X. Bui
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/01/03
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/09/20
Tag:advances in teaching and learning technologies; digital learning; digital teaching; experimental design; personalised learning; teaching and learning model
Issue:193
Number of pages:12
Source:Proceedings of the 56th Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences. 123-132. https://hdl.handle.net/10125/102643
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.