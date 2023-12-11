Schließen

Die Tötung nicht benötigter Labortiere

  • There are several reasons why the question of the legal requirements for the killing of unneeded laboratory animals is currently being raised more frequently in research institutions. The starting point is the wording of the relevant regulations. In view of the public's increased awareness of animal experimentation, which is usually not based on expert knowledge, the lack of clarity in these regulations is leading to uncertainty in the handling of these regulations by the authorities, and in some cases even to the involvement of investigating authorities in order to clarify under criminal law whether and to what extent the legal requirements for the killing of laboratory animals have been observed in a specific case.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Matthias DombertGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1628/wissr-2022-0003
ISSN:0948-0218
ISSN:1868-680X
Title of parent work (German):Wissenschaftsrecht
Subtitle (German):Anmerkungen zum Umgang mit § 17 TierSchG
Publisher:Mohr Siebeck
Place of publishing:Tübingen
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2023/06/05
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/12/11
Volume:55
Issue:1-2
Number of pages:18
First page:3
Last Page:20
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer review:Nicht referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.