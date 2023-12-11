Die Tötung nicht benötigter Labortiere
- There are several reasons why the question of the legal requirements for the killing of unneeded laboratory animals is currently being raised more frequently in research institutions. The starting point is the wording of the relevant regulations. In view of the public's increased awareness of animal experimentation, which is usually not based on expert knowledge, the lack of clarity in these regulations is leading to uncertainty in the handling of these regulations by the authorities, and in some cases even to the involvement of investigating authorities in order to clarify under criminal law whether and to what extent the legal requirements for the killing of laboratory animals have been observed in a specific case.