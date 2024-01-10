Schließen

Shape-programmable architectured hydrogels sensitive to ultrasound

  • On-demand motion of highly swollen polymer systems can be triggered by changes in pH, ion concentrations, or by heat. Here, shape-programmable, architectured hydrogels are introduced, which respond to ultrasonic-cavitation-based mechanical forces (CMF) by directed macroscopic movements. The concept is the implementation and sequential coupling of multiple functions (swellability in water, sensitivity to ultrasound, shape programmability, and shape-memory) in a semi-interpenetrating polymer network (s-IPN). The semi-IPN-based hydrogels are designed to function through rhodium coordination (Rh-s-IPNH). These coordination bonds act as temporary crosslinks. The porous hydrogels with coordination bonds (degree of swelling from 300 +/- 10 to 680 +/- 60) exhibit tensile strength sigma(max) up to 250 +/- 60 kPa. Shape fixity ratios up to 90% and shape recovery ratios up to 94% are reached. Potential applications are switches or mechanosensors.

Metadaten
Author details:Pengfei Zhang, Marc BehlORCiDGND, Maria BalkGND, Xingzhou PengGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/marc.201900658
ISSN:1022-1336
ISSN:1521-3927
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32037625
Title of parent work (English):Macromolecular rapid communications
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/10
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/01/10
Tag:cavitation-based mechanical force; rhodium-phosphine coordination bonds; semi-IPN hydrogels; shape-memory effect
Volume:41
Issue:7
Article number:1900658
Number of pages:7
Funding institution:Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; Tianjin; University-Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht Joint Laboratory for; Biomaterials and Regenerative Medicine - German Federal Ministry of; Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research; (BMBF) [0315496]; Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology; (MOST)Ministry of Science and Technology, China [2008DFA51170]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

