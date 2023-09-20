Schließen

Errors in the process of modeling business processes

  • Process models are the basic ingredient for many attempts to improve business processes. The graphical depiction of otherwise not observable behavior in an enterprise is one of the most important techniques in the digital society. They help to enable decision making in the design of processes and workflows. Nevertheless it is not easy to correctly model business processes. Some approaches try to detect errors by an automated analysis of the process model. This contribution focuses on the creation of the first model from scratch. Which errors occur most frequently and how can these be avoided?

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Norbert GronauORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-11510-3_13
ISBN:978-3-031-11509-7
ISBN:978-3-031-11510-3
ISBN:978-3-031-11511-0
Title of parent work (English):Business modeling and software design : 12th International Symposium, BMSD 2022, Fribourg, Switzerland, June 27–29, 2022, proceedings
Publisher:Springer International Publishing
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Boris Shishkov
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/31
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/09/20
Tag:business process modeling; errors in modeling; process of modeling
Volume:453
Number of pages:9
First page:221
Last Page:229
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.