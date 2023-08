Stability of magnesite in the Earth lower mantle: insight from high-pressure and high-temperature experiments

Carbonates carried in subducting slabs may play a major role in sourcing and storing carbon in the deep Earth’s interior. Current estimates indicate that between 40 to 66 million tons of carbon per year enter subduction zones, but it is uncertain how much of it reaches the lower mantle. It appears that most of this carbon might be extracted from subducting slabs at the mantle wedge and only a limited amount continues deeper and eventually reaches the deep mantle. However, estimations on deeply subducted carbon broadly range from 0.0001 to 52 million tons of carbon per year. This disparity is primarily due to the limited understanding of the survival of carbonate minerals during their transport to deep mantle conditions. Indeed, carbon has very low solubility in mantle silicates, therefore it is expected to be stored primarily in accessory phases such as carbonates. Among those carbonates, magnesite (MgCO3), as a single phase, is the most stable under all mantle conditions. However, experimental investigation on the stability of

Carbonates carried in subducting slabs may play a major role in sourcing and storing carbon in the deep Earth’s interior. Current estimates indicate that between 40 to 66 million tons of carbon per year enter subduction zones, but it is uncertain how much of it reaches the lower mantle. It appears that most of this carbon might be extracted from subducting slabs at the mantle wedge and only a limited amount continues deeper and eventually reaches the deep mantle. However, estimations on deeply subducted carbon broadly range from 0.0001 to 52 million tons of carbon per year. This disparity is primarily due to the limited understanding of the survival of carbonate minerals during their transport to deep mantle conditions. Indeed, carbon has very low solubility in mantle silicates, therefore it is expected to be stored primarily in accessory phases such as carbonates. Among those carbonates, magnesite (MgCO3), as a single phase, is the most stable under all mantle conditions. However, experimental investigation on the stability of magnesite in contact with SiO2 at lower mantle conditions suggests that magnesite is stable only along a cold subducted slab geotherm. Furthermore, our understanding of magnesite’s stability when interacting with more complex mantle silicate phases remains incomplete. In the first part of this dissertation, laser-heated diamond anvil cells and multi-anvil apparatus experiments were performed to investigate the stability of magnesite in contact with iron-bearing mantle silicates. Sub-solidus reactions, melting, decarbonation and diamond formation were examined from shallow to mid-lower mantle conditions (25 to 68 GPa; 1300 to 2000 K). Multi-anvil experiments at 25 GPa show the formation of carbonate-rich melt, bridgmanite, and stishovite with melting occurring at a temperature corresponding to all geotherms except the coldest one. In situ X-ray diffraction, in laser-heating diamond anvil cells experiments, shows crystallization of bridgmanite and stishovite but no melt phase was detected in situ at high temperatures. To detect decarbonation phases such as diamond, Raman spectroscopy was used. Crystallization of diamonds is observed as a sub-solidus process even at temperatures relevant and lower than the coldest slab geotherm (1350 K at 33 GPa). Data obtained from this work suggest that magnesite is unstable in contact with the surrounding peridotite mantle in the upper-most lower mantle. The presence of magnesite instead induces melting under oxidized conditions and/or foster diamond formation under more reduced conditions, at depths ∼700 km. Consequently, carbonates will be removed from the carbonate-rich slabs at shallow lower mantle conditions, where subducted slabs can stagnate. Therefore, the transport of carbonate to deeper depths will be restricted, supporting the presence of a barrier for carbon subduction at the top of the lower mantle. Moreover, the reduction of magnesite, forming diamonds provides additional evidence that super-deep diamond crystallization is related to the reduction of carbonates or carbonated-rich melt. The second part of this dissertation presents the development of a portable laser-heating system optimized for X-ray emission spectroscopy (XES) or nuclear inelastic scattering (NIS) spectroscopy with signal collection at near 90◦. The laser-heated diamond anvil cell is the only static pressure device that can replicate the pressure and temperatures of the Earth’s lower mantle and core. The high temperatures are reached by using high-powered lasers focused on the sample contained between the diamond anvils. Moreover, diamonds’ transparency to X-rays enables in situ X-ray spectroscopy measurements that can probe the sample under high-temperature and high-pressure conditions. Therefore, the development of portable laser-heating systems has linked high-pressure and temperature research with high-resolution X-ray spectroscopy techniques to synchrotron beamlines that do not have a dedicated, permanent, laser-heating system. A general description of the system is provided, as well as details on the use of a parabolic mirror as a reflective imaging objective for on-axis laser heating and radiospectrometric temperature measurements with zero attenuation of incoming X-rays. The parabolic mirror improves the accuracy of temperature measurements free from chromatic aberrations in a wide spectral range and its perforation permits in situ X-rays measurement at synchrotron facilities. The parabolic mirror is a well-suited alternative to refractive objectives in laser heating systems, which will facilitate future applications in the use of CO2 lasers.

