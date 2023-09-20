Schließen

Quantification of knowledge transfers

  Faced with the triad of time-cost-quality, the realization of knowledge-intensive tasks at economic conditions is not trivial. Since the number of knowledge-intensive processes is increasing more and more nowadays, the efficient design of knowledge transfers at business processes as well as the target-oriented improvement of them is essential, so that process outcomes satisfy high quality criteria and economic requirements. This particularly challenges knowledge management, aiming for the assignment of ideal manifestations of influence factors on knowledge transfers to a certain task. Faced with first attempts of knowledge transfer-based process improvements [1], this paper continues research about the quantitative examination of knowledge transfers and presents a ready-to-go experiment design that is able to examine quality of knowledge transfers empirically and is suitable to examine knowledge transfers on a quantitative level. Its use is proven by the example of four influence factors, which namely are stickiness, complexity, competence and time pressure.

Author details:Marcus GrumORCiDGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-79976-2_13
ISBN:978-3-030-79975-5
ISBN:978-3-030-79976-2
Title of parent work (English):Business modeling and software design : 11th International Symposium, BMSD 2021, Sofia, Bulgaria, July 5–7, 2021, Proceedings
Subtitle (English):the design of an experiment setting for the examination of knowledge transfers
Publisher:Springer International Publishing
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Boris Shishkov
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/02
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/09/20
Tag:conversion; empirical examination; experiment; knowledge management; knowledge transfer
Volume:422
Number of pages:19
First page:224
Last Page:242
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

