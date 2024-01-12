Schließen

Local master equations bypass the secular approximation

  • Master equations are a vital tool to model heat flow through nanoscale thermodynamic systems. Most practical devices are made up of interacting subsystems and are often modelled using either local master equations (LMEs) or global master equations (GMEs). While the limiting cases in which either the LME or the GME breaks down are well understood, there exists a 'grey area' in which both equations capture steady-state heat currents reliably but predict very different transient heat flows. In such cases, which one should we trust? Here we show that, when it comes to dynamics, the local approach can be more reliable than the global one for weakly interacting open quantum systems. This is due to the fact that the secular approximation, which underpins the GME, can destroy key dynamical features. To illustrate this, we consider a minimal transport setup and show that its LME displays exceptional points (EPs). These singularities have been observed in a superconducting-circuit realisation of the model [1]. However, in stark contrast toMaster equations are a vital tool to model heat flow through nanoscale thermodynamic systems. Most practical devices are made up of interacting subsystems and are often modelled using either local master equations (LMEs) or global master equations (GMEs). While the limiting cases in which either the LME or the GME breaks down are well understood, there exists a 'grey area' in which both equations capture steady-state heat currents reliably but predict very different transient heat flows. In such cases, which one should we trust? Here we show that, when it comes to dynamics, the local approach can be more reliable than the global one for weakly interacting open quantum systems. This is due to the fact that the secular approximation, which underpins the GME, can destroy key dynamical features. To illustrate this, we consider a minimal transport setup and show that its LME displays exceptional points (EPs). These singularities have been observed in a superconducting-circuit realisation of the model [1]. However, in stark contrast to experimental evidence, no EPs appear within the global approach. We then show that the EPs are a feature built into the Redfield equation, which is more accurate than the LME and the GME. Finally, we show that the local approach emerges as the weak-interaction limit of the Redfield equation, and that it entirely avoids the secular approximation.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Stefano ScaliORCiD, Janet AndersORCiD, Luis A. CorreaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.22331/q-2021-05-01-451
ISSN:2521-327X
Title of parent work (English):Quantum : the open journal for quantum science
Publisher:Verein zur Förderung des Open Access Publizierens in den Quantenwissenschaften
Place of publishing:Wien
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/12
Volume:5
Article number:451
Number of pages:24
Funding institution:DTP grant from EPSRCUK Research & Innovation (UKRI)Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) [EP/R513210/1]; EPSRCUK Research & Innovation (UKRI)Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) [EP/R045577/1]; Royal SocietyRoyal Society of LondonEuropean Commission
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

