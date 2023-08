Wireless In-Network Processing for Multimedia Applications

With the recent growth of sensors, cloud computing handles the data processing of many applications. Processing some of this data on the cloud raises, however, many concerns regarding, e.g., privacy, latency, or single points of failure. Alternatively, thanks to the development of embedded systems, smart wireless devices can share their computation capacity, creating a local wireless cloud for in-network processing. In this context, the processing of an application is divided into smaller jobs so that a device can run one or more jobs. The contribution of this thesis to this scenario is divided into three parts. In part one, I focus on wireless aspects, such as power control and interference management, for deciding which jobs to run on which node and how to route data between nodes. Hence, I formulate optimization problems and develop heuristic and meta-heuristic algorithms to allocate wireless and computation resources. Additionally, to deal with multiple applications competing for these resources, I develop a reinforcement

With the recent growth of sensors, cloud computing handles the data processing of many applications. Processing some of this data on the cloud raises, however, many concerns regarding, e.g., privacy, latency, or single points of failure. Alternatively, thanks to the development of embedded systems, smart wireless devices can share their computation capacity, creating a local wireless cloud for in-network processing. In this context, the processing of an application is divided into smaller jobs so that a device can run one or more jobs. The contribution of this thesis to this scenario is divided into three parts. In part one, I focus on wireless aspects, such as power control and interference management, for deciding which jobs to run on which node and how to route data between nodes. Hence, I formulate optimization problems and develop heuristic and meta-heuristic algorithms to allocate wireless and computation resources. Additionally, to deal with multiple applications competing for these resources, I develop a reinforcement learning (RL) admission controller to decide which application should be admitted. Next, I look into acoustic applications to improve wireless throughput by using microphone clock synchronization to synchronize wireless transmissions. In the second part, I jointly work with colleagues from the acoustic processing field to optimize both network and application (i.e., acoustic) qualities. My contribution focuses on the network part, where I study the relation between acoustic and network qualities when selecting a subset of microphones for collecting audio data or selecting a subset of optional jobs for processing these data; too many microphones or too many jobs can lessen quality by unnecessary delays. Hence, I develop RL solutions to select the subset of microphones under network constraints when the speaker is moving while still providing good acoustic quality. Furthermore, I show that autonomous vehicles carrying microphones improve the acoustic qualities of different applications. Accordingly, I develop RL solutions (single and multi-agent ones) for controlling these vehicles. In the third part, I close the gap between theory and practice. I describe the features of my open-source framework used as a proof of concept for wireless in-network processing. Next, I demonstrate how to run some algorithms developed by colleagues from acoustic processing using my framework. I also use the framework for studying in-network delays (wireless and processing) using different distributions of jobs and network topologies.

